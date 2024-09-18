The clock is ticking for the Baltimore Orioles (84-67). Fans have been hearing it for some time now, but there has not been an overwhelming sense of urgency to answer that gradually increasing noise. With October looming, however, the O's must quickly snap out of their second-half funk.

Injuries have significantly hampered the club and are undoubtedly contributing to the ongoing struggles, but there are a few important players currently on the active roster who are simply not meeting the standard for success right now. Adley Rutschman tops the list.

The two-time All-Star catcher has not looked like himself since July. He has hit only four home runs in that span and has seen his OPS plummet to .720 on the year. Baseball is a game of thrilling highs and dreadful lows, but Rutschman has been scuffling for a while now. Attributing his troubles to a mere slump might be inaccurate.

If the former No. 1 draft pick cannot regain his top form before the 2024 campaign ends, he will have to find a way to at least be a worthwhile producer in the lineup. I recognize the taxing challenges Rutschman has faced this season after being forced to manage a depleted starting pitching rotation, but Baltimore desperately needs him to step up in the homestretch.

There are others to blame for the O's shaky second-half besides the 26-year-old, though. A rising talent is waning and a possible Hall of Famer is a shell of himself. Manager Brandon Hyde may not have the luxury of counting on injured players like Jordan Westburg and Grayson Rodriguez. He will have to trust that the guys who are flailing on this ballclub wake up before it is too late.

There are two key players who must figure it out for the playoffs.

Craig Kimbrel

Those who watched the 2023 National League Championship Series were acutely aware of how erratic relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel is at this stage of his career. His late-inning mishaps allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to escape the hangman's noose and gave way to a monumental comeback. Orioles general manager Mike Elias gambled on him anyway last offseason.

With shut-down closer Felix Bautista recovering from Tommy John surgery, Baltimore was starving for bullpen reinforcements. Kimbrel's abundant accolades (nine-time All-Star, 2018 World Series champion) and postseason experience made him a reasonable candidate to help stabilize the unit. Installing a fail-safe was essential, though.

The 36-year-old righty's unpredictable nature should have persuaded management to surround him with steady arms. He is in the midst of an abysmal stretch in which he has surrendered a staggering 23 earned runs in his last 22 innings pitched. Regardless of how Hyde decides to use him right now, Kimbrel is getting bombarded by opposing batters.

A 4-0 deficit versus the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday descended into a 10-0 obliteration after he gave up six runs on three hits and two walks in the ninth inning. Considering that the Orioles have lost their last three series and are now four games behind the New York Yankees in the American League East, they cannot withstand this terrifying free fall.

Kimbrel's ERA swells to 5.33 following his latest disastrous outing, thrusting fans into complete panic mode with only 11 games left in the regular season. While the return of Jacob Webb will ideally make a difference, the O's pen is in dire straits.

Craig Kimbrel will have to catch himself before he dives further into the abyss and reestablish himself as a competent reliever if this club is going to survive October baseball.

Colton Cowser has to bounce back for Orioles

Colton Cowser has hit 20 home runs, is playing plus defense in left field and is in the running for AL Rookie of the Year honors. On the surface, it seems as if he has done more than enough in his first big-league season. The 24-year-old is capable of more, however.

Cowser has run into the proverbial rookie wall in the latter part of the summer. He has not belted a homer since Aug. 29 and is striking out at an alarming rate (30.5 percent overall). He is still slugging a respectable .437, but his batting average has dipped to .243. Anthony Santander and Gunnar Henderson boast remarkable power in the middle of the lineup. It is up to players like Cowser to get on base and position the Orioles for the back-breaking rallies that defined them earlier in the season.

The offense is shorthanded, so young talents unfortunately have to come of age quicker than usual. Cowser has flashed plenty of promise and might be equipped for a playoff surge. He has three hits and two doubles in his last two games, so perhaps the reawakening is already underway.

A definite case can be made that fellow rookie Jackson Holliday also needs to get his swing right before October arrives, but he may not even be on the postseason roster if Jordan Westburg and Ramon Urias are activated off the IL before month's end. Baltimore must look to players who have proven they can be viable contributors.

A rejuvenated Craig Kimbrel and Colton Cowser may not be enough to fully reignite the Orioles, but they could light a crucial spark. And maybe, just maybe, that is enough to propel this franchise into an unforgettable playoffs trip.