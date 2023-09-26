On Tuesday, it was announced that Baltimore Orioles MLB Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson had passed away at the age of 86. Robinson was a part of two different championship teams for the Orioles in both 1966 and 1970.

After the news of Robinson's passing was announced, there was an outpouring of grief and tributes from the MLB world on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The official MLB account put out a statement mourning the loss.

Major League Baseball mourns the loss of Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson. Robinson was an 18-time All-Star, 16-time Gold Glove Award winner, and helped lead the Baltimore Orioles to two World Series Championships. He was the 1964 AL MVP and the 1970 World Series MVP. pic.twitter.com/wdQbqk7XbN — MLB (@MLB) September 26, 2023

“When I was a little kid, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson,” wrote Scott Van Pelt of ESPN. “I still can't. RIP.”

When I was a little kid, I couldn’t imagine anyone ever being cooler than Brooks Robinson. I still can’t. RIP pic.twitter.com/7PpHWTwBoB — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) September 26, 2023

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred also put out a statement on the news, referring to Brooks Robinson as “one of the greats of our National Pastime and a legend of the Baltimore Orioles.”

Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement tonight regarding the passing of Baltimore Orioles Hall of Fame third baseman Brooks Robinson, who was 86: pic.twitter.com/QqlA9KFnqT — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) September 26, 2023

Former Orioles pitcher Jim Palmer also took time to reflect on the passing as well as the legacy that Robinson leaves behind.

Jim Palmer reflects on the legacy of Brooks Robinson. pic.twitter.com/2UlvMt5gBd — Orioles on MASN (@masnOrioles) September 26, 2023

All 23 of the years that Robinson played in the MLB were spent with the Orioles, with whom he won championships in 1966 and 1970. During his illustrious career, Robinson won 16 consecutive Golden Glove awards from 1960-1975 and appeared in 15 straight All Star games as the third baseman from 1960-1974.

For his work during the 1964 season, Robinson was named the AL MVP, hitting an astonishing .317 with 118 runs batted in on the season.

He also took home MVP honors for the 1970 World Series championship team he was a part of.

Robinson was elected to the MLB Hall of Fame on the first ballot in 1983.