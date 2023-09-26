The Washington Nationals are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles for the start of a two game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East division. Over the weekend, Washington lost three of four against the Atlanta Braves, and they have lost six of their last 10. The Nationals are led by Joey Meneses, and Lane Thomas. Meneses is batting .279 with 13 home runs and 87 RBI. Thomas is batting .270 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI. C.J Abrams leads the team in WAR. He has 18 home runs with 63 RBI, and he has stolen 43 bases. On the mound, the Nationals have a team 5.01 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and a 7.7 K/9.

The Orioles have clinched the playoffs easily, and they are still in the lead for the top spot in the American League. They are in first place by 2.5 games in the American League East division, and they have won six of their last 10 games. Over the weekend, the Orioles split a four game series with the Cleveland Guardians. The Orioles finish the season against the Nationals and Boston Red Sox, so the Orioles have a great chance to clinch home field advantage for the playoffs if they can win a couple more in a row.

Josiah Gray will be the starting pitcher for the Nationals. Kyle Bradish will get the ball for the Orioles.

Here are the Nationals-Orioles MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Orioles Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-105)

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (-114)

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How To Watch Nationals vs. Orioles

TV: MASN

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals have their best pitcher on the mound, and Gray is a lot better when pitching on the road. When pitching away from home, Gray has a 3.06 ERA, and opponents hit just .237 off him. Gray also allows less home runs, and strikes out more batters when pitching on the road. The Orioles are a good offense, so this is a tough matchup for the right-hander. However, Gray should be up for the challenge. If he can go six good innings, and hold the Orioles down, the Nationals will cover the spread.

Why The Orioles Could Cover The Spread

The Orioles have Kyle Bradish on the mound, and he is having a very good season. Bradish has a 3.01 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, and 159 strikeouts in 158 2/3 innings. On the season, opponents are batting just .221 off him. A big reason for these great stats are his last two months. Since the beginning of August, Bradish has a 5-1 record, 2.47 ERA, and 64 strikeouts in nine starts. The Orioles as a team are 7-2 in those nine games. Bradish has been pitching well, and he should be able to continue that in this game.

Bradish is also a lot better when pitching at home. He has a 2.57 ERA, .213 oBA, and his WHIP is just barely over 1.00. Bradish is very comfortable when pitching at home, and the Nationals are not a good road team. Bradish has a great matchup, and he needs to be able to take advantage of that. It would not be surprising to see Bradish go six or seven innings in this game.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This game should be easily won by the Orioles. They have the better pitcher on the mound, and they are a great home team. I am going to take the Orioles to win this game and cover the spread.

Final Nationals-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles -1.5 (-114), Over 7.5 (-115)