The Baltimore Orioles acquired Daz Cameron, the son of three-time Gold Glover Mike Cameron, in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. Following their wild-card playoff exit, the Orioles made wholesale changes to their coaching staff. Baltimore wasted no time changing its roster, adding Cameron less than 24 hours after the Los Angeles Dodgers were crowned MLB champions after beating the New York Yankees 4-1 in the World Series.

Cash considerations are involved in the deal, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

“The Athletics have traded OF Daz Cameron to the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations,” Feinsand reported.

This move is the first of what many predict will be a busy offseason for the Orioles ahead of the 2025 MLB season.