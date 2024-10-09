Following a strong season in which they clinched the top Wild Card spot, the Baltimore Orioles were positioned to make a deep run in this year's postseason bracket. However, they did not make it past the visiting Kansas City Royals, who swept the O's 2-0 in the Wild Card series. Once again, the inhabitants of Oriole Park at Camden Yards went home disappointed. Now the focus must move towards the 2025 season and beyond.

GM Mike Elias has built a strong core for manager Brandon Hyde and his coaching staff, led by many young players such as infielders Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson, as well as catcher Adley Rutschman and outfielder Colton Cowser. The farm system is loaded with talent as well, as there are more players waiting to play every day in the minors than spots that the Orioles have available.

One way to clear this logjam is to trade a couple of these young position players to acquire talent that fills other holes. The pitching staff needs upgrades if the team hopes to compete next October. Ace Corbin Burnes could leave in free agency, and it would open up another vacancy in the Baltimore starting rotation.

Closer Felix Bautista, meanwhile, should be back from Tommy John surgery at some point next season. Adding another bullpen arm or two to that group would be a wise choice for Elias and his staff. Lastly, another catcher to back up Rutschman and keep the seat warm for Samuel Basallo, another top prospect, should be on the shopping list.

So, who should Baltimore target first? Why not a potential ace that might replace Burnes? Spoiler alert: it might cost Baltimore a lot to pry him loose, but it's a trade they should and can pull the trigger on. Maybe as soon as the upcoming winter meetings in December.

Trading for Garrett Crochet will strengthen starting rotation

The Chicago White Sox are coming off the worst season in modern baseball history, going 41-121 in the 2024 campaign. It's safe to say that the team is in full-blown rebuild mode, and they will likely look to continue to accumulate young players and prospects who will be a part of the next set of contending teams on the South Side of Chicago. One of the players that could be acquired: starting pitcher Garrett Crochet, who made an excellent return to the starting rotation this season.

Looking past his 6-12 record (he did pitch for the worst team in baseball, after all), Crochet was worthy of his All-Star selection this year. He has a 3.58 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 146 innings pitched, to go with 209 strikeouts. His WAR of 4.1 was also noteworthy, showcasing just how much he meant to the White Sox last season. Based on how well he performed, he likely would not be cheap in any deal. Furthermore, his age (25 years old) is another reason why they would likely prefer to keep him, as he could be a big part of that next set of contending teams in Chicago.

Trading multiple pieces from the stockpile of players in the minors would be the price for Crochet. Maybe players like third baseman Coby Mayo and outfielder Heston Kjerstad, or possibly a name like Basallo, could be traded. Or a young starting pitcher like Chayce McDermott. Elias and the Orioles brass have built an outstanding farm system. It's one that should help them win trades like this one.

Would they pursue a top-tier arm like Crochet after doing so last offseason with Burnes? In order for the Orioles to capture another World Series trophy, it might take another big trade like that to help push them over the edge.

Adding Gary Sanchez helps depth at catcher

Veteran James McCann is a free agent, having spent the last couple of seasons behind Rutschman. The Orioles could use a veteran behind their franchise catcher, one that can provide some pop and passable defense. Even though Sanchez could be a free agent after this season, he has a mutual option with the Milwaukee Brewers that can be exercised. Chances are that option will be used, as Sanchez seems to like playing with the Brew Crew.

Yet, it seems like a move back to the AL East might be something that would intrigue him. Once upon a time, Sanchez was the future franchise catcher for the New York Yankees. He had a nickname, the “Kraken.” Then, struggles at the plate and behind the dish led to him being traded to the Minnesota Twins, and the rest is history. He's bounced around a bit but has found his niche as a solid option at backup catcher who can also DH as well.

Sounds like someone for the Orioles. Whether it's by trade or free agency, bringing Sanchez back for a second run in the AL East might be an option that Elias should consider for his club.

Deal with Nationals could bring in multiple bullpen arms

With Bautista making his way back from surgery, the Orioles should have their closer back at some point next season. However, they are poised to lose up to four members of their current bullpen. Seranthony Dominguez, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, would be one of those free agents. He finished the season as the closer, taking over from veteran Craig Kimbrel, who was released.

Danny Coulombe, Cionel Perez, and Burch Smith are the other relief arms that could leave the team. Top setup man Yennier Cano will be back, but adding to the pen is another key area that needs to be addressed. Swinging a trade with the Washington Nationals for one or two of their bullpen staff wouldn't be a bad idea. Kyle Finnegan is definitely one name that Elias and his staff should inquire about. A veteran like Tanner Rainey would also be a nice addition to fill a middle relief position.

In order to succeed in October, a top-notch bullpen is incredibly important. Bautista should return next season as long as his rehab continues to go well. Cano will be back. Adding Finnegan to that duo would make the back end of the Baltimore bullpen very problematic for opposing teams. Rainey would also add a strikeout arm for the middle innings. Two pitchers that can come in and contribute for a while? Not a bad deal in the grand scheme of things.