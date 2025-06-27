The Baltimore Orioles have not lived up to most expectations this season, and one of the club’s veterans might not be able to net a trade deadline return given his contract.

Orioles starting pitcher, Charlie Morton, has recovered from a sloppy start to his season, but longtime insider Ken Rosenthal has concerns regarding other team’s appetite for a potential acquisition.

“Don’t look now, but the symbol of the Orioles’ early collapse, right-hander Charlie Morton, is emerging as a legitimate trade candidate,” Rosenthal reported.

“Morton, 41, lost his spot in the rotation after posting a 10.89 ERA in his first five starts. But since returning to the rotation for good on May 26, his ERA in six starts is 2.90. He also has struck out 37 in 31 innings.”

“The biggest concern for a team interested in acquiring Morton might be paying the balance of his $15 million salary. At the deadline, he still would be owed nearly $5 million.”

Morton had already enjoyed a long career prior to joining the Orioles. He was drafted in 2002 and has been a staple in MLB since 2008 when he made his debut with the Atlanta Braves. He owns a 4.07 career ERA, and is a two-time World Series champion.

The New Jersey native’s Postseason pedigree could be a factor that convinces a contender to roll the dice and trade for the wily righty. Through 18 playoff appearances and 80 innings, Morton has earned a 3.60 ERA.

His World Series runs with the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves both saw him serve as a key starter. Additionally, Morton has shown he’s not afraid to be a bullpen arm if needed.

While concerns about age are valid, the two-time All-Star has never relied on velocity, and has proven to be crafty over the course of his career.

These traits could be useful for a young team looking for a veteran presence down the stretch, or even a more experienced club that is looking for a player who has played on the game’s biggest stage.

It remains to be seen if a team will be willing to trade for Morton and take on his salary. But, at least one insider is not bullish on pitcher's chances of leaving Baltimore.