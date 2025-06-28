The Baltimore Orioles are still in last place in the American League East. After finishing last season as one of the best teams in Major League Baseball, Baltimore had high expectations in 2025. Unfortunately, Gunnar Henderson and Co. have not lived up to them. However, Orioles interim manager, Tony Mansolino, says that none of his players want out at the MLB trade deadline.

Coby Mayo, Ryan Mountcastle, and other Baltimore players have been rumored to be moved before the July 31 deadline. Despite the constant talks of trade, Mansolino has done his best to rally his roster. Baltimore is 5-5 over their last ten games entering Saturday's matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Henderson recently told reporters the team had figured something out at the plate, but it has not maintained itself. The losses have some experts wondering if the best move for Mansolino and the front office is to sell high on veterans and focus on 2026.

With Mayo and others predicted to finish the year on a new team, Mansolino shot down those rumors. According to Baltimore Sun reporter Jacob Meyer, nobody on the Orioles' roster wants to abandon the team for a better situation.

“Our guys have talked about our situation, where we’re at. They’ve all kind of banded together,” Mansolino said. “None of these guys want to get traded. They want to be here for a lot of reasons.”

The Orioles have done better since Baltimore fired Brandon Hyde. However, it has not been enough to help them make a dent in their division. Despite their struggles, a playoff berth is not out of the question. Entering the weekend, the Orioles were seven games out of the last AL Wild Card spot.

Baltimore has more than half of the season to get back on track. The have a potential 2025 All-Star in Henderson, as well as players like Adley Rutschman and Jackson Holliday to lead a rebound. In order to make that happen, the Orioles need to navigate the trade deadline effectively, even if it means sending players like Mayo away.

Baltimore's biggest issue is their pitching. With Grayson Rodriguez targeting the second half of the season for his 2025 Orioles debut, Mansolino has a lot more questions than answers in his rotation. After putting up 22 runs against the Rays on Friday, Baltimore's offense proved that it can carry the team to wins with decent pitching supporting it.

Mansolino has his work cut out for him for the rest of the season. If he can figure out how to get Baltimore into the postseason, he could see his interim label removed.