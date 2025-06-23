In need of a steady hand behind the plate, the Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to a familiar veteran. The club has signed catcher James McCann to a major league contract, as first reported by The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The 35-year-old was released from his minor league deal with the Atlanta Braves to facilitate the move, capitalizing on an opt-out clause that allowed him to explore opportunities for a big-league roster spot.

McCann joins the D-backs at a time when their catching depth has taken a serious hit. Starter Gabriel Moreno was recently placed on the injured list with a fractured right hand, an injury manager Torey Lovullo said would sideline him for “weeks, not days.” With backup Jose Herrera struggling and minimal experience in the minor league pipeline, the front office wasted little time bringing in a proven name.

Though no longer the All-Star slugger he was with the White Sox in 2019, McCann still brings leadership, reliability, and pop. He slashed .234/.284/.417 with eight home runs in 66 games for the Orioles in 2024 and was hitting an impressive .297 with six homers across 41 games for Triple-A Gwinnett before his release.

Diamondbacks get depth behind the dish

McCann’s veteran presence could be just what Arizona’s pitching staff needs. With the rotation dealing with injuries and inconsistency, a catcher with 11 seasons and nearly 1,000 games of MLB experience may help stabilize things behind the dish. While advanced defensive metrics have at times criticized his blocking and framing, McCann is widely respected for his game-calling and ability to handle pitchers.

This marks a full-circle moment of sorts for McCann, who spent the best years of his career with the White Sox—Arizona’s next opponent. In 2019, he earned an All-Star nod in Chicago by hitting .273 with 18 homers, providing both offensive impact and veteran leadership. While that production hasn’t fully sustained in the years since, McCann has carved out a role as a dependable backup and mentor, especially in his recent stint backing up Adley Rutschman in Baltimore.

For the D-backs, this is a no-risk move with clear upside. At 39-38, Arizona is hovering near .500 despite a rash of injuries. The offense has largely carried the team, but the catching position has lacked both production and stability. Jose Herrera has slashed just .176/.292/.253 this year, and other options like Aramis Garcia and Adrian Del Castillo have minimal major league experience.

In adding McCann, Arizona gets an experienced, playoff-tested catcher who can help guide a young pitching staff while providing occasional power at the plate. It’s a savvy midseason pickup as the D-backs look to stay competitive in a crowded National League race.