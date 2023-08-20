Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is having a career year for the AL East-leading Orioles, but an injury to his lower back could potentially keep Santander out of action for an extended period of time.

With the pennant race heating up with the Tampa Bay Rays and the playoffs ahead, however, Santander is going to try and limit his absence to only a few days, as he told Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“Right now I don't feel any better,” Santander said. “But hopefully for Tuesday, I can be ready to go.”

Santander, 28, has appeared in 117-of-123 games for Baltimore this season despite the injury to his lower back. The Orioles right fielder told Chen he's been dealing with the injury all season long and is hopeful that with three days of rest, the pain will subside and he'll be able to make his return to the lineup.

Santander has been a huge part of Baltimore's shockingly fast rebuild process that has led Baltimore to the top of the AL East standings. Santander leads the Orioles in both home runs (21) and RBIs (65) this season and has been one of the most reliable producers for a Baltimore team that hasn't been swept in 78 straight series, ranking fourth all-time in MLB history.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Santander will be arbitration-eligible this offseason, and is currently making $7.4 million this season. After homering 33 times last season, the Venezuela native has emerged as one of the best power-hitting outfielders in baseball.

The Orioles currently have the second-best record in all of baseball at 76-47, trailing only the Atlanta Braves.

Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander is hopeful he'll be able to return from his back injury on Tuesday, according to Chen, where the Orioles will kick off a nine-game home stretch starting with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays.