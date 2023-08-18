The Baltimore Orioles have climbed to the top of the American League standings in historic fashion. Not only have the Orioles avoided being swept in every series during the 2023 MLB season, but Baltimore hasn't been swept in 78 straight series dating back to last year. It's the fourth-longest streak of series without being swept in MLB history, according to Elias.

The Orioles still have a ways to go before they top St. Louis Cardinals, which went a record 125 straight series without being swept from 1942-1944. The 1903-1905 New York Giants are second on the all-time list with a streak of 105 series. The No. 3 spot is within reach for Baltimore. The 1922-1924 New York Yankees avoided being swept for 83 straight series.

All three of those teams won a World Series during one of the seasons in which they carried the sweep-less streak. That could bode well for the Orioles, which are in the midst of a 40-year championship drought. Baltimore has only won two playoff series in the last 25 years.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Orioles had one four-game losing streak shortly before the 2023 All-Star break. Baltimore held off the Minnesota Twins 2-1 in order to avoid being swept.

After starting the season at a historic pace, the Tampa Bay Rays trail the Orioles by 2.5 games for first place in the AL East. The Texas Rangers are two games behind Baltimore for the best record in the American League. With 12 fewer losses than the AL Central-leading Twins, the Orioles are virtually guaranteed to secure a first-round playoff bye if they win the AL East.