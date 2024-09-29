ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Albert Suarez will take the mound for the Orioles in their season finale against the Twins on Sunday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Orioles-Twins prediction and pick.

Orioles-Twins Projected Starters

Albert Suarez vs. Bailey Ober

Albert Suarez (8-7) with a 3.74 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP

Last Start: Albert Suarez took the loss Sunday against Detroit, allowing four earned runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.

2024 Road Splits: Albert Suarez has been solid on the road where he has a 5-3 record with a 3.53 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.

Bailey Ober (12-8) with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Bailey Ober took allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings, taking the loss versus the Marlins on Tuesday.

2024 Home Splits: Bailey Ober has pitched well at home than where he is 7-4 with a 4.27 ERA and 1.12 WHIP

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Twins Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-154)

Moneyline: +142

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+128)

Moneyline: -168

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Twins

Time: 3:10 PM ET/12:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports North, Mid-Atlantic Sports Network, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season draws to a close, the Baltimore Orioles are poised to end on a high note against the Minnesota Twins in Sunday's finale at Target Field. With Albert Suarez taking the mound for the Orioles, there are compelling reasons to believe they will secure a victory over Bailey Ober and the Twins.

Albert Suarez has shown remarkable improvement in his recent starts, demonstrating better command and an expanded pitch repertoire. His ability to keep hitters off-balance with a mix of pitches has been particularly effective, as evidenced by his quality starts in six of his 23 outings this season. The Orioles boast one of the most potent offenses in the league, ranking second in home runs and third in slugging percentage. Their ability to score runs consistently gives Suarez a significant cushion and puts pressure on the opposing pitcher.

With the Twins officially eliminated from playoff contention, there may be a lack of motivation in their dugout. This psychological edge could play into the Orioles' hands, allowing them to capitalize on any lapses in focus or intensity from the Twins.

Baltimore has been playing strong baseball, as evidenced by their recent performances against the Twins with their victory on Saturday. The team's confidence and cohesion should carry over into this final game of the season. While the Orioles have secured their playoff position, this game provides an opportunity to fine-tune their performance before the postseason begins. This added motivation to perform well could give them an edge over a Twins team with nothing left to play for.

The combination of Suarez's improved pitching, the Orioles' powerful offense, the Twins' potential lack of motivation, and Baltimore's momentum creates a favorable scenario for an Orioles victory in the season finale.

Why The Twins Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the 2024 MLB season comes to a close, the Minnesota Twins are poised to end on a high note against the Baltimore Orioles in Sunday's finale at Target Field. With Bailey Ober taking the mound for the Twins, there are compelling reasons to believe they will secure a victory over Albert Suarez and the Orioles.

Bailey Ober has been particularly effective at Target Field this season, demonstrating better command and consistency in front of the home crowd. His ability to use the park's dimensions to his advantage gives the Twins a significant edge in this matchup. For the Twins, this game represents an opportunity to end their season on a positive note in front of their home fans. This added motivation should fuel their performance and drive them to victory against the playoff-bound Orioles.

While Albert Suarez has shown flashes of brilliance this season, he's also been inconsistent, particularly on the road. In his last outing, he gave up four earned runs in five innings, suggesting he may be vulnerable to the Twins' offense. The combination of Ober's home field comfort, the Twins' offensive momentum, the Orioles' potential road fatigue, and Minnesota's motivation to finish strong creates a favorable scenario for a Twins victory in the season finale.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick

In this season finale, expect a closely contested battle between the Orioles and Twins at Target Field. Bailey Ober's recent dominance, including his impressive 12-strikeout performance, gives the Twins a slight edge. However, Albert Suarez has shown flashes of brilliance for the Orioles. The Orioles' powerful offense, ranking second in home runs, could pose a challenge for Ober. Ultimately, the Twins' motivation to end their season on a high note at home, coupled with Ober's strong form, should propel them to a narrow victory. The game could come down to bullpen performance in the later innings.

Final Orioles-Twins Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Twins ML (-168), Over 7.5 (-110)