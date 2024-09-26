ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two playoff-bound AL East teams face as the Baltimore Orioles visit the New York Yankees. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Orioles-Yankees prediction and pick.

Orioles-Yankees Projected Starters

Corbin Burnes vs. Gerrit Cole

Corbin Burnes (15-8) with a 2.95 ERA with a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Burnes went seven innings giving up three hits and three walks. He would not give up a run in a win over the Tigers.

2024 Road Splits: Burnes is 7-3 on the road in 14 starts. He has a 2.95 ERA and a .190 opponent batting average.

Gerrit Cole (7-5) with a 3.67 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.

Last Start: Cole went nine innings, giving up two hits, and a walk. He would allow one run, and take the win over the Athletics.

2024 Home Splits: Cole is 2-2 in eight starts at home this year with a 5.01 ERA and a .261 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Orioles-Yankees Odds

Baltimore Orioles: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +114

New York Yankees: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -134

Over: 8 (-102)

Under: 8 (-120)

How to Watch Orioles vs. Yankees

Time: 7:05 PM ET/ 4:05 PM PT

TV: MASN/YES

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Orioles are sixth in the majors in runs scored while sitting tenth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging. Anthony Santander has been great this year. He is hitting .235 with a .309 on-base percentage. Santander has 44 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. Also, having a great year is Gunnar Henderson. He has a .282 batting average and a .367 on-base percentage. Henderson has 37 home runs and 89 RBIs. Further, Henderson has 21 stolen bases and 116 runs scored. Adley Rutschman is rounding out the best bats this year. Rutschman is hitting .250 this year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs 77 RBIs and 66 runs scored this year.

Anthony Santander has been driving in runs well in the last week. He is hitting just .143 in the last week with a .308 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, five RBIs, and five runs scored. Meanwhile, James McCann is hitting .600 in limited time in the last week. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Rounding out the best bats in the last week is Colton Cowser. He is hitting .261 in the last week with three home runs, three RBIs, and five runs scored. The Orioles are hitting .242 in the last week with ten home runs and 27 runs scored in six games.

Current Orioles have 166 career at-bats against Gerrit Cole. They have hit .253 against Cole. Cedric Mullins has the most experience. He is 10-29 with a home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, James McCann is 5-13 with a home run and four RBIs. Finally, Ramon Urian is 7-16 with a home run and two RBIs.

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Yankees are third in the majors in runs scored this year while sitting eighth in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging. Aaron Judge has been amazing this year. He is hitting .323 on the year with a .459 on-base percentage. Judge has 56 home runs this year, helping to his 139 RBIs. Further, he has scored 119 times this year. Juan Soto is also having a great year. He is hitting .286 on the year with a .417 on-base percentage. He has 40 home runs and 105 RBIs this year, scoring 124 times. Anthony Volpe is also having a solid season. Volpe is hitting .248 on the year with a .296 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 59 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 27 bases and scored 90 times this season.

Aaron Judge continues to hit well. In the last week, he is hitting .333 with a .520 on-base percentage. He has three home runs, three RBIs, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Anthony Volpe is hitting well. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored in the last week. Glyber Torres rounds out the best bats in the last week. He's hitting .310 in the last week with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. The Yankees are hitting .227 in the last week with eight home runs and 26 runs scored in six games.

Current Yankees have 76 career at-bats against Corbin Burnes. They have hit just .145 against Burnes. Jazz Chisholm has the most experience, but is just 22-12 with a double. Meanwhile, Oswaldo Cabrera is 2-5 with a home run and two RBIs. The other RBI against Burnes comes from Alex Verdugo, who is 2-5 with an RBI.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick

Corbin Burnes has been amazing as of late. He has pitched 25 innings over his last four starts, giving up four runs, with just three earned. He is also 3-1 in those four starts. Gerrit Cole has also been solid as of late. He has pitched 25.1 innings over the last four games. In three of the game, he has given up two or fewer runs, while giving up seven runs in the other game. The two teams have been similar on offense in the last week, and with two great pitchers on the mound, take the under in this one.

Final Orioles-Yankees Prediction & Pick: Under 8 (-120)