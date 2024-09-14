The Baltimore Orioles could have one of their better pitchers back to round out their weekend series with the Detroit Tigers. Manager Brandon Hyde is “hoping it's a possibility” that RHP Jacob Webb rejoins the team before they depart from Detroit. Following a 1-0 defeat on Friday, Baltimore is hoping to bounce back strong at 6:10 PM ET on Saturday. Corbin Burnes is set to draw the start, while the Tigers' pitcher is TBD.

Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA) is coming off a 2-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in his last outing on September 8. He threw six innings, giving up seven hits and two earned runs. He also walked two with three strikeouts. The former Cy Young winner should be in for a much better performance against a Tigers team that's feeling very overconfident after four of their pitchers combined for a no-hitter through the eighth inning on Friday.

As for Webb, who's been on a rehab project with Triple-A Norfolk, the team feels confident that his right elbow inflammation has lightened up enough where he'll soon be back to the Orioles' bullpen. Great timing and relief to a roster that's gearing up for a deep October run.

When will Jacob Webb pitch again for the Orioles?

After striking out one, and allowing one hit in one inning of relief with Norfolk on September 12, it appears that Webb is about ready to return to Baltimore. He was placed on the 15-day IL after experiencing elbow inflammation in early August while playing catch in pregame warmups. The team will make a decision on whether or not he will rejoin this weekend, but his expected return was initially pegged as September 13-14.

“He's going to go through next-day activity there, and then we'll make a decision on him here hopefully in the next few days,” Hyde said, per MLB.com.

Infielders Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle and Ramon Urias all are likely to return sometime this month. Outfielder Heston Kjerstad is also eyeing a return, but it could be later than expected as there have been no updates since he went 1-for-3 on September 10 with Double-A Bowie.

Baltimore has an incredible offense. The best in the league to most. So the Orioles are just looking to put it all together as they get closer to the postseason. Getting Webb back will go a long way. They can offer more rest to Burnes and Zach Eflin before they face the brunt of American League lineups.