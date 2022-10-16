It was the fourth time the Orlando Magic struck gold in the draft lottery and claimed that elusive No.1 overall pick. Their previous three selections were all big men, and that did not change this year as they surprised the NBA fans by selecting Duke’s Paolo Banchero. His style of play fits tremendously with other key pieces on the roster, such as Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., and Cole Anthony.

The hype entering this year is not solely on Banchero as Wagner was also fantastic in the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs will be injured at the beginning of the season, so the other guards will be thrust into significant roles instantly. The returning Jonathan Isaac will come back with a vengeance as he missed over two years with an ACL injury. A championship or deep playoff run is far from their sight, but this year will be a gigantic step in their development process.

Franz Wagner’s breakout season

Originally, the pick Orlando used to select Franz Wagner was supposed to be with the Chicago Bulls. The Magic stole that pick and arguably chose one of the best rookies in last year’s deep draft class. His slashing and individual shot creation of Wagner is what caught the attention of people as he started 79 games and averaged 15.2 points with an eFG% of 51.7%.

The methodical and mature approach of Franz Wagner was superb because rookies usually take a year or two before they are used to the pace and style of the NBA. The new challenge for the talented forward is expanding his repertoire this upcoming season, as defenses will focus more on him. One facet wherein he will likely take a jump is his playmaking, especially with the height and unselfishness he possesses.

Jonathan Isaac slumps, Magic trades him

When Orlando had the frontcourt of Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Vucevic, it seemed that Isaac was the one that was untouchable because of his upside defensively. Injuries have hampered the trajectory of his career, so it seems probable that his arsenal is still similar to what it was a couple of years ago.

The offense of Banchero, Wagner and even Wendell Carter Jr. is probably more polished and well-rounded compared to Isaac. Even if Isaac is inserted for around 12-15 minutes a night, that is not necessarily a negative for the Magic because the other youthful guys will have more ample opportunity on the floor. With three more seasons of $17 million each, Isaac’s contract will be tough to move, thus prompting him to play it out in Orlando first and see where it takes him.

Paolo Banchero eclipses 20 PPG this season

NBA pundits thought the Magic were leaning toward Jabari Smith Jr. or Chet Holmgren in last June’s draft, but they decided to draft Paolo Banchero. The NCAA tournament may have been the primary reason for his stock rising as high as No. 1, and his first season in the NBA will be no different. The opportunity will all be here for the stocky forward, and he has the massive confidence to back that up.

The partnership of Banchero and Franz Wagner has the potential to be a lethal combination in the next couple of years. The front office of Orlando did a commendable job of executing their goals of maximizing the Wagner pick and possibly unlocking the potential of others like Cole Anthony and Wendell Carter Jr. Moreover, Paolo Banchero will need to learn to be more effective as an off-ball mover as Orlando has numerous guys that can create for him. If that all falls into place, 20 PPG will be easy breezy for Banchero.