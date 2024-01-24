Is everyone in agreeance with these snubs?

Oscars 2024: 5 Snubs from This Year's Nominees

As the dust settles on the 2024 nominations for the Oscars, the industry is buzzing with excitement and debate. While certain films and talents celebrate their well-deserved nods, others are left to contemplate the notable exclusions and snubs.

In a surprising turn of events, the 2024 Oscar nominations unveiled unexpected snubs for the acclaimed fantasy comedy film, “Barbie.” Directed by Greta Gerwig and co-written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, the movie, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2023, failed to secure two anticipated nominations in separate categories. Despite its notable recognition in other areas, the absence of key nods sheds light on the film's underlying narrative, mirroring the societal critiques it presented.

The notable snubs emphasize the film's poignant exploration of women's roles, condemnation of toxic masculinity, and the stark realities of the patriarchy, underscoring the film's striking reflection of the world we live in. The Academy's overlooking of exceptional work has become an inevitable part of the post-nomination discussion, and this year is no exception. Here are five significant snubs that stand out in the 2024 Oscar lineup.

greta gerwig being snubbed at the #Oscars despite barbie being the ONLY $1 billion movie solely directed by a woman feels VERY sus to me… pic.twitter.com/cjzqkmOzYU — Zac⚡️ (@zacidk) January 23, 2024

1. “Barbie” – Greta Gerwig (Directing) and Margot Robbie (Leading Actress)

“I'm thrilled to see America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling nominated, but Barbie’s big omissions are unfathomable to me,” laments the absence of Greta Gerwig for Directing and Margot Robbie for Leading Actress. While the film received recognition in other categories, the central performances that illuminated “Barbie” were overlooked. Robbie's portrayal of Stereotypical Barbie showcased emotional precision and impeccable comic timing, and Gerwig's comprehensive vision brought the film's constructed reality to life. The dual snub raises questions about the industry's readiness to acknowledge complex female characters and their contributions.

2. “Past Lives” – Celine Song (Directing)

The absence of Celine Song's name in the Best Director category for “Past Lives” is a notable snub. The film, known for its delicately stitched tale of displacement, identity, and roads not traveled, resonated deeply with audiences. Coming from a theatre background, Song's audacious approach to her directorial debut, with a time-hopping structure and haunting scenes, deserved recognition. Despite being snubbed in 2024, Song's remarkable work hints at a promising future in the industry.

3. Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple) – Best Actress

Fantasia Barrino's sublime performance in “The Color Purple” failed to secure her a nomination in the Best Actress category. Barrino, proudly carrying the legacy of the original film, delivered one of the best performances of the year. The snub continues the legacy of injustice for “The Color Purple” at the Academy Awards, highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by films that carry a significant legacy.

4. Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon) – Best Actor

Despite the heat generated by “Killers of the Flower Moon” across multiple categories, Leonardo DiCaprio was left out in the cold for his leading role. DiCaprio, usually an Academy favorite, did not secure his expected nomination. The actor, known for his dedication and transformative performances, will have to settle for the film enhancing his career legacy rather than earning him an eighth Oscar nod.

5. Zac Efron (The Iron Claw) – Leading Actor

In “The Iron Claw,” Zac Efron showed real, painful depth, portraying Kevin Von Erich in Sean Durkin’s powerful film. The snub of Efron as Leading Actor is particularly hard to grapple with, considering the actor's multi-dimensional portrayal. Efron's performance, shedding the label of a ‘pretty face,' deserved recognition for its depth, commitment, and the unexpected levels he brought to the role.

Themes Emerging from the Snubs:

Gender Disparities Persist:

The absence of Greta Gerwig for Directing and Margot Robbie for Leading Actress in “Barbie” underscores the persistent gender disparities in Hollywood. Despite the film's themes challenging toxic masculinity and celebrating women, the dual snub reflects the uphill battle female filmmakers and actors continue to face in securing recognition at prestigious award ceremonies.

Legacy and Injustice:

Also, the snubs for “The Color Purple” and Leonardo DiCaprio in “Killers of the Flower Moon” highlight the recurring theme of legacy and injustice. Despite the original film falling into the modern classic category, “The Color Purple” continues to face challenges at the Oscars. DiCaprio's snub adds another layer to the narrative, questioning the fairness in acknowledging established talents.

Diverse Narratives Overlooked:

Celine Song's absence from the Best Director category for “Past Lives” points to the challenge of recognizing diverse narratives. The film's exploration of displacement and identity, coupled with its unique storytelling approach, hints at a broader issue of the Academy overlooking narratives that deviate from conventional storytelling.

In conclusion, the 2024 Oscar nominations carry the weight of significant snubs, prompting discussions on gender disparities, the legacy of films, and the recognition of diverse narratives. While the celebrated nominees rightfully bask in their acknowledgment, the industry must address the persistent issues that lead to the exclusion of exceptional work, ensuring a more inclusive and equitable future for all talents.