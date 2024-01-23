Barbie made history for Greta Gerwig with its Best Picture nomination at the 2024 Oscars.

An Oscars history-maker

As a solo director, Gerwig has directed three feature films, Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie. With Barbie, all three of Gerwig's films have been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. She is the first female director to achieve this.

Lady Bird was Gerwig's solo directorial debut after she co-directed Nights and Weekends with Joe Swanberg. She co-wrote and directed her directorial debut, which grossed nearly $80 million at the box office. The film was nominated for five awards at that year's Oscars.

Her next film reunited her with Saoirse Ronan for an adaptation of Little Women. It was an even bigger hit at the box office, making over $200 million during its theatrical run. The film received one more nomination than Lady Bird, getting six including Best Picture.

Barbie became the most-nominated film from Gerwig's filmography. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film received eight nominations at the 2024 Oscars this morning. This included the top prize, Best Picture, similar to her last two films.

The film follows the titular doll on a journey of self-discovery after she questions her mortality. Barbie was the biggest hit of 2023, making $1,4 billion worldwide at the box office.

Greta Gerwig is an actress on top of being a director. She has acted in some of her husband, Noah Baumbach's, films including Frances Ha, White Noise, and Mistress America. Gerwig has also acted in films including Isle of Dogs and 20th Century Women. Coming up, Gerwig will direct an adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.