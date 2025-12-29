The San Francisco 49ers survived a late-game comeback bid by the Chicago Bears Sunday night, as Brock Purdy and company came away with a thrilling 42-38 victory at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

The Niners took a four-point lead with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter after a 38-yard touchdown grab by wide receiver Jauan Jennings. The Bears then threatened to get the lead back and steal the win in the next drive, but they ultimately fell short of finding the end zone.

Here is the video of Jennings' clutch touchdown late in regulation.:

JAUAN JENNINGS 38-YARD TD FOR THE LEAD. CHIvsSF on NBC

Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/CaLRiHAFQT — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The Bears kept on extending their drive down the stretch, but Williams failed to connect with anyone for what would have been a game-winning touchdown as time expired in the final quarter. That last stand by San Francisco's defense made up for an otherwise letdown overall performance, as the Bears generated 440 total yards and went 6-for-12 on third downs and 2-for-2 on fourth downs.

With their win, the 49ers ensured that Purdy's great performance wouldn't go to waste. Purdy had a memorable showing versus the visiting Bears, as he outplayed Williams in a duel between a former No. 1 overall pick and a former last pick in the NFL draft. Purdy threw for a total of 303 passing yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 24-of-33 pass completions, while rushing six times for 28 yards and two scores.

Meanwhile, San Francisco star running back Christian McCaffrey burned rubber for 140 rushing yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Wide receiver Ricky Pearsall paced the Niners with 85 receiving yards on five catches and eight targets.