Brock Purdy entered Levi's Stadium expecting to trust his arm against the Chicago Bears. Even with George Kittle out with an injury. But the San Francisco 49ers quarterback ran some crazy circles around the defense, literally.

Purdy escaped to his left to look for an open target on a rollout. Two Bears defenders got near his face, flummoxing him. But with one foot near the line of scrimmage and appearing to call his own number, Purdy found Kyle Juszczyk in the end zone.

BROCK PURDY OH WOW 😳 He has 4 total TDs tonight.pic.twitter.com/WjcyFSBHGb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 29, 2025

Purdy continues to write off the label of “system quarterback” and “game manager” for Kyle Shanahan and his offense. He busted a rare mobility the Bears clearly weren't prepared for.

And Purdy drew lots of reactions for that play.

Notable reactions for Brock Purdy scramble & throw TD in 49ers vs. Bears

NFL insider Ian Rapoport chimed in with a reaction on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Brock Purdy is having a moment. As good as it gets,” Rapoport posted.

His fellow colleague Mike Garafolo added his opinion too.

“Still proving he’s more than whatever some think he is. His fourth total TD tonight,” Garafolo said.