Brock Purdy entered Levi's Stadium expecting to trust his arm against the Chicago Bears. Even with George Kittle out with an injury. But the San Francisco 49ers quarterback ran some crazy circles around the defense, literally.

Purdy escaped to his left to look for an open target on a rollout. Two Bears defenders got near his face, flummoxing him. But with one foot near the line of scrimmage and appearing to call his own number, Purdy found Kyle Juszczyk in the end zone.

Purdy continues to write off the label of “system quarterback” and “game manager” for Kyle Shanahan and his offense. He busted a rare mobility the Bears clearly weren't prepared for.

And Purdy drew lots of reactions for that play.

Notable reactions for Brock Purdy scramble & throw TD in 49ers vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium.
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

NFL insider Ian Rapoport chimed in with a reaction on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

“Brock Purdy is having a moment. As good as it gets,” Rapoport posted.

Article Continues Below

His fellow colleague Mike Garafolo added his opinion too.

“Still proving he’s more than whatever some think he is. His fourth total TD tonight,” Garafolo said.
Purdy wasn't through…finding Jauan Jennings for a 38-yard strike to retake the lead at 42-38.
The QB totaled 303 yards running and throwing and combined for five touchdowns. And he did it without Kittle or even All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, who got injured on the game's first play. Sunday Night Football's showcase game carried big implications involving the race for the NFC's top seed in the NFL Playoffs.