Caleb Williams is starting to make the extraordinary look routine. In a high-octane Monday Night Football shootout against the San Francisco 49ers, the Chicago Bears rookie quarterback showed off his veteran savvy, turning a defensive mistake into a highlight-reel touchdown.

With the Bears trailing in the second quarter and the offense looking for a spark, Williams used his hard count to draw the 49ers' defensive front offside. Recognizing the “free play” immediately, he didn't hesitate. Williams loaded up and fired a laser down the seam to fellow rookie Colston Loveland.

Caleb fires a 36-yard TD to Colston Loveland on the free play! CHIvsSF on NBC

The first-round tight end out of Michigan hauled in the 36-yard strike, waltzing into the end zone to tie the game at 21-21. It was a perfect example of the chemistry developing between Chicago's two young stars.

The score was part of a wild first half that saw both offenses trading blows. Williams has been sharp under the bright lights, spreading the ball around and keeping pace with a potent San Francisco attack. Before the touchdown to Loveland, he had already connected with Luther Burden III for a 35-yard score, showcasing his willingness to push the ball downfield.

For Loveland, it’s another sign of his growing role in the offense. After a somewhat quiet start to his rookie campaign, he has become a reliable target for Williams, especially in crucial moments.

As the Bears look to secure seeding in the NFC playoff picture, plays like this are exactly what Chicago fans hoped for when the franchise hit the reset button this offseason.