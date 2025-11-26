WWE star Seth Rollins has opened up about his much-awaited in-ring return.

Earlier this year at Crown Jewel 2025, WWE's Seth Rollins suffered a brutal shoulder injury following his match against Cody Rhodes. Soon after, Rollins also suffered a betrayal from the Vision, effectively ruling him out of his faction. Now undergoing treatment and in recovery, Rollins recently opened up about his comeback.

Speaking to Bert Kreischer on Something’s Burning, Rollins addressed his potential return. He revealed that he may currently be in “full vacation mode” before he begins training for his comeback.

“It’ll probably be gradual. I don’t even really know,” he said. “My guess is eight to 12 weeks of, ‘Okay, now I have to stop eating like an a*****e.’ Probably 12 weeks. Plus, we’ll be moving right into WrestleMania season. I’m hoping around February, after all the holiday stuff, I can start to be like, ‘Lock in. No more BS.'

“Probably, after the Super Bowl and stuff. Give myself a month before I come back. I don’t even know. They say six months, so this could be April,” he continued.

Despite his time off from WWE television, Rollins is currently busy making NFL media appearances. He is also set to be part of NFL Christmas on Netflix coverage.

Know more about Seth Rollins' WWE retirement plans

Earlier this year, speaking to Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, Seth Rollins opened up about the idea of his retirement.

“The nice thing about our industry is it's entertainment, so you can do this for a little big longer than your body might allow you to,” he said, continuing, “The older you get, the smarter you get, and the more equity you have with our audience, and so you get a little extra time, I think.”

Still in his late 30s, Rollins wants to extend his career a few more years, although he is also open to the idea of spending time with his daughter and family.