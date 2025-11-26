The holidays are coming up, and hopefully a dish from Taylor Swift will be on the table.

Kylie Kelce is praising her future sister-in-law's baking skills. Swift is engaged to Travis Kelce, and Kylie is married to Travis's older brother, Jason Kelce. On her podcast, Not Gonna Lie, she shared two of her favorite items that Swift has made.

“Taylor makes a banging sourdough loaf,” Kylie shared on the Nov. 25 episode of her podcast. “I mean, it’s so good. And Pop-Tarts.”

The mom of four shared that she's made “banana chocolate chip muffins or banana chocolate chip bread” but is confident to have Swift as well as other “well-known bakers in the family” lead the way.

“That's even more why I don't need to lean into being a baker,” Kylie continued. “It's covered.”

Swift shared her love of baking when she was a guest on Travis and Jason's New Heights podcast.

“We're very deep in a sourdough obsession that has taken over my life,” she admitted on the August 13 episode of the podcast.

She shared that she has made “blueberry lemon,” “cinnamon swirl” and her viral “Funfetti” sourdough was inspired by Kylie and Jason's daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

“There's one I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow: Funfetti sourdough,” she explained. “Because they love sprinkles. We put sprinkles in everything when we hang out.”

On the show she even came up with one to match the theme of her latest album The Life of a Showgirl.

“If you really want me to, like, with, like, a marmalade, like, an orange marmalade in the middle and then an orange extract,” Swift said before Jason mentioned Paddington Bear who is obsessed with marmalade.

“Okay. No. I can get with this,” Swift replied. “I just didn't see the vision until now, and now I think it's kind of genius.”

As for their Thanksgiving plans, the only thing that is certain is that the Kansas City Chiefs will be facing the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.