The Toronto Raptors made a shocking announcement this week when it was revealed that longtime executive Masai Ujiri would not return to the organization next season. Ujiri was entering the final year of his contract and both sides opted to part ways. With Ujiri out of the picture, much of the roster building would appear to fall on general manager Bobby Webster. With the NBA free agency period approaching, a potential target that’s been mentioned for the Raptors is former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons, as per Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

Ben Simmons, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency after finishing the 2024-25 season with the Clippers, could potentially fill one of what’s expected to be three open spots on the Raptors roster. Those signings would likely have to come at minimum deals. In addition to Simmons, veteran guard Garrett Temple was also mentioned as a potential candidate for one of those final roster spots. Temple has spent the last two seasons with the Raptors.

As for Simmons, while he won’t ever regain the form that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, he shown that he can still be a serviceable NBA player. Simmons finished last season with the LA Clippers, signing with the team after having his contract bought out by the Brooklyn Nets.

He ended up appearing in 18 regular season games for the Clippers at a little over 16 minutes per game. He averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

During the Clippers’ opening round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Simmons saw his role cut, averaging only 1.4 rebounds in a little over eight minutes across five games.

But if the Raptors are interested in signing Simmons in free agency, they reportedly will have some competition from the Golden State Warriors who also have rumored free agent interest.