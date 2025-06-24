The Golden State Warriors are expected to be active in the search for a center this offseason, and one surprising name has surfaced as a potential target — Ben Simmons. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Simmons could be among the options the Warriors explore when free agency opens on June 30.

Simmons, 28, split the 2024–25 season between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers. He averaged five points, 5.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 22 minutes per game across 51 appearances, while shooting 52% from the field. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward entered the league as a point guard in 2016, but has recently shifted into a center role.

“He might be the league’s worst finisher at the rim. Just awful,” Poole wrote. “But hear me out. He’s 6-foot-10, 240 pounds, still has some of his once-stunning athleticism and remains a strong, switchable defender. He entered the NBA in 2016 as a point guard but has transitioned to center, finishing last season as a backup to Ivica Zubac with the Clippers. If Simmons aches for a redemption season, he could be a good value.”

The Warriors are looking to retool around their new trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler III, and Draymond Green following their second-round playoff exit to the Minnesota Timberwolves in May. Frontcourt depth remains a key area of focus heading into the offseason.

Warriors linked to Ben Simmons as insider outlines veteran bigs, trade targets, and draft options

Poole also mentioned Clint Capela and Brook Lopez as potential free agent options. Capela, 31, played 55 games for the Atlanta Hawks during the 2024–25 season, averaging 8.9 points, 8.5 rebounds, and one block per game in 21.4 minutes — his lowest playing time since 2015–16. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound veteran remains a reliable rim protector and rebounder.

Lopez, 37, appeared in 80 games for the Milwaukee Bucks, logging 31.8 minutes per contest. He averaged 13 points, five rebounds, and 1.9 blocks while shooting 50.9% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc. The 7-foot-1 center continues to be an effective floor spacer and shot blocker in his 17th NBA season.

As for trade targets, Poole highlighted Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford, who averaged 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 21.5 minutes per game. Gafford, 26, shot 70.2% from the field in his first full season with Dallas and reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension over the weekend.

With the No. 41 pick in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, the Warriors may also look to add a young big. Poole mentioned Penn State’s Yanic Konan Niederhauser and Kentucky’s Amari Williams as possible second-round targets.

Niederhauser, a 22-year-old Switzerland native, led the Big Ten in blocks in each of the past two seasons. Williams, 23, played his final collegiate year at Kentucky after transferring from Drexel and is known for his feel for the game and defensive presence.

Golden State enters a pivotal offseason, exploring multiple avenues — free agency, trade, and the draft — to reshape its frontcourt and support its veteran core.