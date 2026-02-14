Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gave great advice to a young reporter who asked him how to get the MVP’s aura. While Gilgeous-Alexander is ruled out of the All-Star games due to an abdominal injury, he still fielded questions amid Media Day on Saturday.

Gilgeous-Alexander received a surprising personal question from an aspiring reporter on assignment who was confident enough to ask SGA for advice

“Do your homework. Eat your vegetables. Study for your test and work hard,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, covering all the bases that would appease most parents amid the NBA All-Star guard’s advice.

"Do your homework, eat your vegetables. Study for your test and work hard." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shares advice with a young fan on how to level up his aura 😅 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/GGt7NpxzQx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 14, 2026

The reigning MVP is once again leading the race this season, but has missed the last five Thunder games due to an abdominal strain he suffered at the beginning of February. Gilgeous-Alexander will be reevaluated during the All-Star break.

Houston Rockets forward Alperen Sengun replaced Gilgeous-Alexander in Sunday’s All-Star Game in the NBA’s first annual Team USA vs. World format.

Article Continues Below

Thunder’s offense is maintaining amid SGA’s absence

The Thunder traded for Jared McCain with the 76ers at the trade deadline, adding a promising young shooter to supplement the defending champions’ offense with All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the mend. Thunder reserves such as Isaiah Joe, Alex Caruso, and McCain have stepped up amid Gilgeous-Alexander’s absence.

Joe’s averaging 20.0 points, including 17-of-31 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc, as Isaiah’s shooting attempts have spiked to 11.2 per game since McCain joined the Thunder. McCain has connected on at least one 3-pointer in each of his four appearances, tallying six threes on 14 attempts combined.

He had his best game yet since joining the Thunder, scoring 13 points on 3-for-9 shooting, including a pair of threes with three rebounds, and two assists in Thursday’s 110-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Without SGA, the Thunder head into the All-Star break 2-3 in its last five games.