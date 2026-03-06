Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink went viral for sharing she had a personal chef who she paid $7K a month despite making less than that in the WNBA. Rapper Cam'ron shared his thoughts on the WNBA star's comment.

Brink shared her revelation on her Straight to Cam series, revealing, “I had a chef. Do you want to know what she was charging me for one month? Seven Grand. I know. Absurd.”

The Sparks star added that it didn't cover her and her fiancé Ben Felter's daily meals either. Brink also suggested that the cost of having the chef could have been due to her shopping at a popular — yet pricey — L.A. grocery store.

“She was, like, shopping at Erewhon, though,” Brink said about the chef. “That was the issue. Stay away from Erewhon! F–k that place. Actually, I love Erewhon. Sorry.”

The reveal went viral with many fans giving their opinion on Brink's choice to hire a personal chef and also pointing out the salary of WNBA players.

“She said nutrition is important but the math said absolutely not,” one fan commented. “WNBA gotta do better.”

Another fan suggested Brink should, “Just pay for those meal prep subscriptions.”

What did Cam'ron and Mase have to say about Cameron Brink's reveal?

Cam'ron and Mase gave their opinions on the situation as well on their It Is What It Is podcast. Mase argued that a better financial decision on Brink's side should have been made but it's not unusual for that price for a chef in that area.

“When it comes to getting a chef, you know, if the chef costs more than you’re making, then you definitely got to back out of that,” Mase said. “I think that’s a lifestyle choice. You can eat healthy for less money… When it comes to paying $7,000, that’s not unusual for a chef… in L.A.”

Cam pointed it back to the decisions players make by signing the contract to play for the WNBA and their individual choice on how they allocate their finances.

“This is what they do, right?” Cam said. “They’ll say, ‘Is it a problem in the WNBA?' You knew what you signed up for in the WNBA when you signed that contract. You knew. Or if you didn’t know, that’s your fault for not knowing how much your rent is, your chef is, or anything else.”

Cam'ron and Mase disagreed a bit with one another on Brink's choice and brought up her race as well as her financial background in comparison to Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, who has previously stated about “living beyond her means.”

“Killa, I can’t go with you on that,” Mase said. “[Brink is] caucasian. She’s supposed to know this. That’s something a guy from the hood is supposed to do: spend $7,000 on food when he know he only makes $6,000 and say he ‘didn’t know.' That’s not what you do as a caucasian.”

While Mase was unaware that Brink was from the suburbs of New Jersey versus Reese being raised in the city of Baltimore, he made assumptions about both of their upbringings and their choices.

“This is exactly what I’m saying. You should know better,” he continued. “You expect kids that come from better households to know these things… You understand budgets, you understand finances, you understand taxes, you understand all of this.”

Both Brink and Reese have done well for themselves by cashing in checks via endorsements. Brink has a number of partnerships, including New Balance, Buick, Urban Outfitters, CVS Pharmacy, and more. As for Reese, she is endorsed by Reebok, McDonald's, Beats by Dr. Dre, and several others. So even if the WNBA salary is not footing the bill, Brink is still able to afford that, whatever may make her life a little easier guilt-free.