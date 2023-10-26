The Ottawa Senators are in New York City to take on the New York Islanders Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Senators-Islanders prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Senators are 3-3-0 to begin the season. They won three straight, but they are coming off two straight losses. Brady Tkachuk is the leading scorer for the Senators. He has netted four goals this season, and has six total points. Vladimir Tarasenko leads the team in points with eight. This is thanks to his five assists on the season. As a team, the Senators have 25 total goals in six games played.

The Islanders are 2-2-1 to begin this season. Their three losses have all come in their last three games. The teams they played were all decent, but New York has not been able to pull out the wins. Brock Nelson leads the team in goals with three. Two other skaters have two goals, while the rest of them that have scored have only scored once. Noah Dobson leads the team in assists with four, and his five points are also tops on the team. As a team, the Islanders have scored only 13 goals.

Joonas Korpisalo is expected to be in net for the Senators. Ilya Sorokin should be the starting goaltender for the Islanders.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Islanders Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-220)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+180)

Over: 6.5 (+102)

Under: 6.5 (-124)

How to Watch Senators vs. Islanders

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: MSGSN, TSN Direct

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Senators do a good job scoring the puck. However, the story of this game will be the Islanders' inability to score. New York averaged less than three goals per game, and they have not scored more than four goals this season. What makes matters even better for the Senators is they do not allow opponents to shoot many shots on them. Ottawa allows only 26.3 shots against them this season. There is a good chance the Islanders do not score many goals this game, and that will only benefit the Senators.

Why The Islanders Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Islanders, as mentioned, do not score very well. This means they will need to rely on their pressure in the defensive zone. The Islanders allow 32.8 shots per game, which is pretty high, but they should be able to keep the pressure on the Senators. If they can keep the pressure on, the Islanders will cover the spread.

The Senators are one of the most penalized teams in the league. They are fifth in penalty minutes this season, so they are constantly playing a man down. The Islanders commit the second-fewest penalties in the NHL. There is a good chance the Islanders go on the powerplay a few times this game, and they will need to capitalize on it.

Final Senators-Islanders Prediction & Pick

The Senators are the underdogs in this game. However, I like them to cover the spread. The Islanders do not do a good job scoring, and with low scores comes close games. Even if the Islanders win this game, it is going to be a close on, so the Senators should be able to keep this within a goal.

Final Senators-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Senators +1.5 (-220), Under 6.5 (-124)