Overtime Elite has come to an agreement with McDonald’s that will allow its players to be nominated to play in the McDonald’s All American Games, Overtime CEO and co-founder Dan Porter announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Prior to the agreement, Overtime Elite players were not eligible to participate in the McDonald’s All American Games, which usually features the top players in high school, who are approaching their college playing days.

With more talented players who are choosing the Overtime Elite path ahead of their college playing days, allowing them to be eligible in the McDonald’s All American Games is a no-brainer.

The fact that Overtime Elite players could not participate in the McDonald’s All American Games got a lot of attention back in January, when it was announced that point guard Robert Dillingham was not eligible to participate. Robert Dillingham is the No. 15 prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Dillingham is signed to Kentucky.

Now, prospects like Robert Dillingham are going to be able to participate in the McDonald’s All American Games in the future, which can only be good news for prospects, Overtime Elite, McDonald’s and the fans.

With Overtime Elite prospects eligible to participate in the event, there will be more top talent, which is good for the quality of the game and event as a whole. That creates a better product for the viewer as well.

It will be interesting to see how Dan Porter’s Overtime and McDonald’s will collaborate in the future to better the event.