Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is one proud dad after witnessing her daughter, Izela Arenas, dominate in the Overtime Elite Takeover and win the Queen of the Court title.

The Queen of the Court is a 1-vs-1 event that pits some of the top high school female basketball players in the nation. After the elimination rounds, Izela made it to the final and faced a fellow 2024 class rival in Jaloni Cambridge.

Izela drew first blood in the finale, but she didn’t give Cambridge a chance to even touch the ball after that. She went on to drain four straight 3-pointers to close it out.

Izela Arenas, daughter for former NBA sharpshooter Gilbert Arenas, knocked down 4 straight 3’s to win the @OvertimeElite Queen of the Court title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/0asPvwh2pY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

Gilbert Arenas, for his part, quickly took to his Instagram stories to react to his daughter’s epic victory. Izela Arenas just proved to everyone that she got her dad’s genes, and sure enough, the former Washington Wizards All-Star couldn’t be any happier.

Arenas, who appeared to be in attendance in the competion, uploaded a video of her daughter during the finale. He captioned it with, “Izela Arenas went down to ATL [for] the #QueenOfTheCourt event [that] OTE was hosting and became the QUEEN.”

Gilbert Arenas is one proud dad after Izela Arenas won the Queen of the Court event in Atlanta. Izela scored 4 straight triples in the final to take home the @overtime @OvertimeElite crown 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eIxcpqyECc — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) May 6, 2023

Izela definitely deserved all the praise she’s getting. She balled out and showcased her ability to catch fire like her dad. That winning mentality was also in full display throughout. With that said, we can’t blame Gilbert for being so ecstatic.

Plenty of other stars like Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, NBA Draft prospects Amen and Ausar Thompson, as well as LSU’s Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson attended the event. Sure enough, they were all completely outshined by Izela’s performance.