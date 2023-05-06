Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant surprised the Overtime Elite Takeover event on Friday, as he showed up with her daughter and cheered for his sister Niya Morant.

Niya was a participant in the Queen of the Court competition on Friday, and so the rest of the family made sure to show their support as she participated in the event. Aside from Ja, their father Tee Morant was also in attendance.

The Morants were spotted having some fun before the competition started. Even better, the Grizzlies star treated the fans there with his Griddy celebration along with Kaari.

It’s definitely fun to see Ja Morant grace the event. While the Grizzlies were unable to go past the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it’s clear that Morant isn’t bothered by it and is simply using his time to bond with his family.

While Niya Morant failed to win the Queen of the Court event–with Izela Arenas, the daughter of Gilbert Arenas, eventually taking home the crown–she and her family absolutely took the spotlight even for a brief moment.

The Overtime Elite Takeover is an annual event that hosts some of the next generation’s top male and female high school basketball stars. On Friday, aside from Morant, the OTE WBB mentors such as UConn star Paige Bueckers and LSU basketball champions Flau’jae Johnson and Angel Reese also graced the competition.

The OTE Takeover will conclude on Saturday. And by the looks of it, there will be more exciting showcases before the Takeover ends.