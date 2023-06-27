Where can the Indiana Pacers go following the end of the 2023 NBA Draft?

12 players will be under contract for the Pacers next season, according to sports contract and salary website Spotrac. Center Myles Turner, guards Bennedict Mathurin and Tyrese Haliburton highlight some of the returning players for Indiana. Guard George Hill, forward Oshae Brissett and forward James Johnson are listed as unrestricted free agents for 2023.

The Pacers ended draft night by welcoming four rookies to their roster. Houston forward Jarace Walker, a one-year standout for the Cougars, joined the squad via the No. 8 selection. They took Belmont guard Ben Sheppard with the No. 26 pick, G League Ignite guard Mojave King at No. 47 and Miami guard Isaiah Wong at No. 55.

What was the best move the Pacers made on draft night?

Trading the No. 7 pick to the Washington Wizards

The Pacers traded the No. 7 pick to the Wizards in exchange for the No. 8 pick and two second-rounders. The Wizards used the pick to select forward Bilal Coulibaly from French club Metropolitans 92.

Walker revealed his mindset after learning he was going to the Pacers.

“Obviously my agent, just being in the loop with the teams, they were a little confused thinking that I would be picked at seven,” Walker said, via SiriusXM NBA Radio. “Obviously I didn't. I just feel like where I end up is where I'm supposed to be. So I guess it happened for a reason.

“It was like a dream come true right then and there. The butterflies went away, all the emotion kind of fell out of my lap and I was just happy and excited.”

No matter where they picked, the Pacers needed to find a starting power forward to fit alongside Turner in the frontcourt. They could have taken Walker, an American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in the 2022-23 season, or they could have taken UCF forward Taylor Hendricks.

Indiana seemed to be in good hands whether it selected Walker or Hendricks with their high-level pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

“The Pacers really can't miss whether they select me or Jarace,” Hendricks said earlier this month, via the Indy Star. “Jarace is a really good player so I'm excited to see where he ends up. Going against him was pretty fun because of the hype around us. I think we're both really good defensive prospects with really good athletic ability. I think we can both space the floor and just offer a lot of things to teams.”

Walker finished last season with averages of 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game during his lone season at Houston. He was a former five-star recruit from New Freedom, Pa. The 6-foot-8-inch forward chose Houston over offers from Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Ohio State, Arkansas, UConn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and Michigan, among others, according to 247Sports. Walker took second place on Houston's roster in points per game behind guard Marcus Sasser and second in rebounds per game behind forward J'Wan Roberts.

Walker was able to work out for Indiana this month, highlighting his main strengths on offense and what makes him successful on the defensive end in a one-on-one interview.

“My playmaking, offensive rebounding and just good shot creation.” Walker said when asked what strengths on offense would translate best to the next level. “Getting a shot for myself, and creating for myself and others.”