After the Washington Wizards made their NBA Draft selection at No. 8, Jarace Walker had no reason to believe that, that was where he was going to begin his NBA career. Unbeknownst to him, however, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski had just made an announcement of his own prior to the Indiana Pacers making their selection at No. 7, that the Pacers and Wizards had agreed in principle to swap draft picks meaning that Walker was on his way to Indiana instead. Ultimately, Walker was notified of the trade and where he was going to end up. In a segment with SiriusXM NBA Radio, Walker revealed his mindset upon learning that he was going to the Pacers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously my agent, just being in the loop with the teams, they were a little confused thinking that I would be picked at seven. Obviously I didn't. I just feel like where I end up is where I'm supposed to be. So I guess it happened for a reason,” Walker said. “It was like a dream come true right then and there. The butterflies went away, all the emotion kind of fell out of my lap and I was just happy and excited.”

Jarace Walker spent one season at Houston before declaring for the NBA Draft. He is one of the most explosive athletes in the draft and a real building block for the Pacers future. He was the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and averaged 11.2 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocked shots with splits of 46.5 percent shooting from the field, 34.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 66.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.