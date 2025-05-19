The Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks are getting ready to do battle in the playoffs for a second consecutive season, this time with a berth in the NBA Finals on the line. Both teams are coming in with a lot of confidence, as the Pacers beat the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers and the Knicks knocked off the defending champion Boston Celtics in the second round.

After the Knicks finally closed out the shorthanded Celtics on Friday night at Madison Square Garden, the New York fans flooded the streets of the Big Apple to celebrate. However, one fan went viral for walking around New York in a Tyrese Haliburton jersey. the Knicks fans mobbed him and the video went viral.

On Monday, Haliburton got in touch with the fan and gave him a special gift. On The Pat Mcafee Show, the star point guard told the fan that he was flying him out to Indianapolis to come to Game 4 of the conference finals.

“I personally wanna bring you and a plus one out to Indiana for game four.. Everybody in our organization wants to make sure that you’re taken care of” ~ @TyHaliburton22 #PMSLive https://t.co/QN7dTplbIw pic.twitter.com/B8y1iqVO02 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I personally wanna bring you and a plus one out here to come to Game 4 here in Indiana,” Haliburton told him. “I'll bring you guys out here, put you guys up, get you guys seats to the game. Everybody in our organization wants to make sure that you’re taken care of. That's all we've been talking about, everybody's seen the video. So we wanna bring you out here and I'm really excited about that.”

The Pacers will start their series in New York for Games 1 and 2 before coming back home for Games 3 and 4. Indiana has done very well on the road in these playoffs, winning three of its five games away from home, so it will be hoping for at least a split before coming back to play in Indianapolis.

The Knicks will be out for revenge in this series after the Pacers beat them in a tight seven-game series in the second round last year. During those few weeks, the Knicks suffered crucial injuries to most of their top players, so they will be out to prove that they are the superior team when whole while the Pacers will want to put their foot down and get another victory.