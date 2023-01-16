As the 2023 NBA trade deadline on February 9 quickly approaches, the Indiana Pacers have some decisions to make. The biggest question mark for the franchise is, are they buyers or are they sellers? If they’re sellers, the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy has to include Myles Turner heading out first, as he has the most value. However, the team is working on a long-term deal with the star big who is having a career year. So, despite losing their last three games in a row, maybe the Pacers should be buyers, trying to consolidate lesser assets into better players for a run in 2023. If this is the Pacers’ trade plan, here are the two best deals they can make — for Obi Toppin and OG Anunoby — before the NBA trade deadline.

Obi Toppin, Derrick Rose for Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield is having an excellent season for the Pacers. He’s averaging 18.0 points, 2.6 assists, 4.9 rebounds, and shooting a stellar 42.2% from behind the arc. That’s all good for the Pacers, but even if the Pacers’ trade deadline strategy is to buy, they still have to keep their eye on the future.

At 30, Hield is not part of the organization’s long-term plan. Even if he’s not traded now, he won’t be around when Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, and the rest of the young Pacer truly come into their own. So, this is the time to deal him.

Hield is having an excellent season, he’s a specialist in an area (3-point shooting) that tons of teams need and will pay a premium for, and he has another year left in his deal, which makes him more than a one-year rental for whoever gets him.

To bring Hield to New York, the Knicks will send young forward Obi Toppin and Derrick Rose’s expiring (really, a team option in 2023-24) deal to the Pacers.

The Rose piece of the Knicks-Pacers trade is salary cap matching and will give Indiana even more financial flexibility moving forward. As for Toppin, he still has a lot of potential at 24, but with Julius Randle, Mitchell Robinson, and RJ Barrett in front of him, he’ll never get the playing time he needs to blossom.

In 2022-23, Toppin is playing just 16.1 minutes per game, but his per 36 numbers are cause for optimism. Per 36, Toppin is averaging 15.4 points, 2.3 assists, and 7.8 rebounds. He’s also shooting 34.0% from deep on 8.2 3-point attempts per 36, which are both career highs.

With Indiana, the team can give him time to grow, and he can help the team as an energy, 3-and-D big while he develops into a more all-around forward. This Pacers trade would be a win-win for both teams.

OG Anunoby for Daniel Theis, Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson

After the Pacers-Raptors game on January 2, 2023, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Raptors wing OG Anunoby stayed on the court, deep in conversation long after the game ended. Indiana fans can only hope the two were discussing a Pacers trade deadline deal that would bring Anunoby to the Hoosier State.

At 25, the 6-foot-7 Raptors forward is one of the best wing defenders in the game, averaging an NBA-leading 2.2 steals per game. His offense isn’t too shabby either. After 39 games, the Indiana Hoosiers player is averaging 18.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. The points and rebound numbers are career highs.

Bringing Anunoby back to the state where he played his college ball would be a huge coup for the Pacers’ trade deadline plans. However, it will come with a major cost.

This Pacers trade would have to involve three solid players and several picks.

Indiana is one of the rare NBA teams that could be a buyer at the NBA trade deadline and has all its future picks (plus some). In addition to all its own picks, the team has the 2023 Boston Celtics’ top 12 protected and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ top 14 protected first-round picks. With the Celtics in first place in the East and the Cavs in fifth, both picks will convey this season.

It may take the Boston pick and Indiana’s 2023 and 2025 first-rounders to get it done, but that is a price the Pacers should be willing to pay in order to get another long-term piece of the rebuilding puzzle in the building like OG Anunoby.