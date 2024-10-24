The Indiana Pacers have their flaws and some of the worst popped up on opening night against the Detroit Pistons. A milestone moment from Pascal Siakam and a huge fourth quarter from Bennedict Mathurin helped overcome Tyrese Haliburton's poor shooting. It was a big development for a team looking to contend for an Eastern Conference title. This game was something Mathurin has been looking forward to since before last season's playoffs even began.

Mathurin suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder and had to battle through seven months of no-basketball rehab to return for opening night. It hurts working through that scar tissue, but those therapy sessions paid off big time for the Pacers on opening night. Mathurin led off a postgame interview by talking about the “blessing” of being able to suit up.

“It feels amazing. Stepping away from the game for seven months makes me realize how blessed I am,” Mathurin admitted. “I'm just really glad we got the win tonight…We had to step on the court with the right mentality and come out with energy.”

Mathurin was not all that surprised by the fourth-quarter explosion though.

“It's nothing special. I work hard,” stated Mathurin. “I can't really say anything else other than I'm blessed and I'm thankful. It's the first of many. We got 81 (games) left plus the playoffs.”

Bennedict Mathurin injury in Pacers' rear-view mirror

The 22-year-old made zero shots in the third quarter after a quiet five points in the first half. Mathurin took over in the final frame, scoring 14 of the Pacers' 33 fourth-quarter points. Aggression paid off by way of nine free throws leading to another seven points.

Mathurin averaged 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 26.1 minutes per game last season. A slight improvement on those numbers would push the young Pacers' guard into the NBA Sixth Man of the Year conversation. The Pacers are more worried about a playoff run after needing to close a 12-gap against a likely lottery team. Still, Indiana has to be encouraged by the gutty team performance to pull out a much-needed opening night win.