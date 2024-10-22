Fast-paced. That's exactly how the Indiana Pacers love to play. Running the floor in transition, firing attempts early in the shot clock — their brand of basketball has resulted in quite a memorable 2023 season.

As they embark on a quest for another big campaign, the Pacers return with the same core group of players, meaning they'll once again be giving headaches to opponents with their run-and-gun offense. It's the perfect system for such a young team. Among all the notable names on the roster, only Pascal Siakam and TJ McConnell are in their thirties. And it's not like they're lagging behind either. Siakam, who's in his prime at 30 years old, has found his footing as one of the Pacers' stars. McConell's willingness to play the workhorse role also makes him a good fit with the younger guys. As for the rest of the rotation, they're collectively a fountain of youth (mostly).

With Tyrese Haliburton leading the way, Indiana had one of the best offenses last season. They led the league in scoring by averaging 123.3 points per game. They were also the most efficient team, shooting 50.7% from the floor throughout the 82-game span. It looks like they aren't slowing down one bit, as they continue to top all teams in scoring (124.0 ppg) in the ongoing preseason.

While this all sounds good, the Pacers are still not considered a top contender by many. Despite their knack for putting the ball in the basket, the team still has notable weaknesses that need to be addressed. And among all these concerns, the main flaw right now is defense.

The Pacers have to step up defensively

Indiana's troubles on the other side of the ball were largely visible last season. It was a prominent topic of concern, considering how the numbers weren't easy on the eyes. During the regular season, the Pacers' 117.6 defensive rating ranked 24th among all teams. They allowed a total of 120.2 opponent points per game, 27th in the entire league. The team was also 25th in opponent field goals made (24.5 allowed per game). And worst of all, the Pacers tied the Washington Wizards for last place in opponent field goal percentage as their foes shot an average of 49.6% from the floor (stats via NBA.com).

There wasn't much change once the playoffs started, as Indiana's 118.8 defensive rating and 112.8 opponent points allowed per game were near the bottom among all postseason contenders (13th and 14th, respectively).

As the ongoing preseason ensues, the Pacers continue to be haunted by defensive woes. They still allow a boatload of points in addition to letting their foes score efficiently. While it can be argued that Rick Carlisle has been utilizing his bench more, since of course, preseason is known to be a period of roster evaluation and getting reps in, last season's numbers paint a vivid picture of what might reoccur.

From a certain angle, it's actually surprising that Indiana's defense hasn't clicked. They have two defensive pieces in the starting lineup, namely, Aaron Nesmith and Andrew Nembhard. Add McConnell's scrapiness off the bench to the equation as well.

However, none of these three players stand above 6'6, making it difficult for them against much taller scorers. None of them are exactly elite point-of-attack defenders — as in Jrue Holiday-esque — as well. Pair all that with Indiana's constant rotation lapses, struggles with pick-and-roll coverage and knack for conceding field goals down low (21.7 opponent points per game allowed within less than five feet from the rim) — the result is basically a defense that's pretty painful to watch.

The Pacers can't keep outscoring opponents alone. It'll work against middle-of-the-pack and bottom-of-the-barrell teams, but the same can't be said against top-tier foes. If they want to produce an even more fruitful season this time around, then playing at a high level on both ends of the floor is a must.