By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Indiana Pacers sharpshooter Buddy Hield did not waste much time before getting his first bucket of Thursday night’s home game against the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers. He buried his first points of the game so fast that he broke a record previously held by Pacers legend Reggie Miller, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Hield’s 3-pointer at 11:57 in the 1st quarter is the fastest 3-point make in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97). He beats out Pacers legend Reggie Miller’s 3-pt make at 11:56 of the 1st Qtr on March 5, 2000 against the Warriors.

Hield is a born scorer. Ever since he broke into the national consciousness during his time in Norman with the Oklahoma Sooners, Hield has always proved his scoring incredible bucket-getting abilities, which are now being relished by the Pacers.

The 30-year-old Hield, can also thank teammate Tyrese Haliburton’s dad for encouraging him to launch shots whenever he can without putting the ball on the floor. Well, Haliburton’s dad surely knows what he was talking about, with Hield proving him correct right off the bat against the Cavs. But it’s really not that surprising that Hield can make quick shots like that. After all, the Pacers shooting guard entered the game with a 42.5 percent accuracy on catch-&-shoot 3-point attempts. Most of his 3-pointers are off that variety as well, as he’s making 2.8 3-pointers on 6.5 catch-&-shoot tries from behind the arc.

It’s also that kind of shooting prowess why Hield has always been linked to trade rumors, as he’s floor-stretching qualities are always needed in the NBA.