By RB Hayek · 4 min read

The Cleveland Cavaliers will travel to Indianapolis to face off with the Indiana Pacers at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Cavaliers-Pacers prediction and pick.

The Cavaliers lost 125-117 to the Brooklyn Nets at home on Monday. Darius Garland went off for 46 points. Significantly, he shot 5 for 7 from the 3-point line. Donovan Mitchell added 15 points but struggled from the field, shooting 5 for 16, including a poor 3 for 9 from the triples. Moreover, the bench mustered 28 points. The Cavs shot 47.6 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from the 3-point line. Likewise, they allowed 57.3 percent from the field and a whopping 60 percent from the triples.

The Pacers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 129-114 earlier this week. Buddy Hield led the way with 28 points with nine rebounds. Significantly, he shot 11 for 16 from the field, including 6 of 7 from the triples. Tyrese Haliburton had a big fourth quarter and finished with 23 points and seven assists. Meanwhile, Myles Turner added 18 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field. Bennedict Mathurin came off the bench to add 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 from the floor. Also, Oshae Brissett added 16 points.

The Cavs are 6-4 over the last 10 games. However, they are 6-9 on the road, including 2-8 over their previous 10 games away from home. The Pacers are 5-5 over the last 10 games. Additionally, they are 10-7 at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse while going 6-4 over their previous 10 home games. The Pacers lead the all-time series 105-99. Significantly, the teams have split the last 10 games. The teams played a couple of weeks ago, with the Cavs winning 118-112 at home. Significantly, the Pacers are 6-4 over the last 10 home games against the Cavs, but lost both games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse last season. Both losses were by seven or fewer points.

Here are the Cavaliers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Pacers Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: -4.5 (-114)

Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-106)

Over: 223 (-110)

Under: 223 (-110)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread

The Cavs are 22-13 and striving. However, they have played inconsistently. The Cavs have the scorers and the depth to compete with anyone and the star power to beat anyone.

Mitchell averages 28.5 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Meanwhile, Garland averages 21.4 points per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the floor with 7.8 assists per game. Jarrett Allen averages 13.9 points per game with 62.1 percent shooting and 10.1 rebounds per game.

The Cavs are seventh in field goal percentage and 12th from the 3-point line. Moreover, they are 10th from the free-throw line. Offense has not been the issue for the Cavs, as they sink buckets without issue. Consequently, defense has been a problem. Their loss to the Nets highlighted their issues on the defensive end and how they struggle to contain elite scorers. Subsequently, Cleveland ranks 24th in blocked shots. The Cavs also struggle on the boards, ranking 24th in the league. However, Cleveland is 10th in turnovers, highlighting their ability to control the ball with little issues.

The Cavaliers could cover the spread if they can build a large lead and hold it. Significantly, they must contain the Pacers’ scorers and prevent any large runs.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are 18-17 and playing better basketball than anyone anticipated they would. Surprisingly, they are excelling on many levels and staying in the playoff race when many expected the Pacers to rebuild. Ultimately, their young stars are blossoming.

Haliburton averages 20.5 points per game while shooting 48 percent from the field. Additionally, he distributes 10.2 assists per game. Hield averages 17.7 points per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the floor. Also, he grabs 4.7 rebounds per game. Mathurin averages 17.1 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the floor. Meanwhile, Turner averages 16.2 points per game with 54.3 percent shooting from the hardwood. Additionally, he pulls 7.8 rebounds per game.

The Pacers are only 25th in field goal percentage shooting. However, they are 11th in 3-point shooting percentage and 15th from the free-throw line. The Pacers generally win when they can hit their shots from beyond the arc or get to the free-throw line. Substantially, it has helped them thrive this season.

The Pacers are just 25th in rebounds and 23rd in turnovers. However, they have succeeded on the defensive end, ranking second in blocks. Their ability to limit opponents has played a significant role in their unexpected success.

The Pacers will cover the spread if their four scorers can hit their shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, they must contain Mitchell and Garland and prevent the Cavs from going off on the offensive end.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers have shown remarkable improvement from last season. Thus, expect them to play better this time around and make it a competitive game.

Final Cavaliers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers: +4.5 (-106)