Pacers wing Aaron Nesmith has missed the last two games with a wrist injury, but he is nearing a return to the court.

The Indiana Pacers have come out of the gates as one of the better teams in the NBA for the 2023-24 season. Led my Tyrese Haliburton’s strong season, the Pacers have a chance to win the in-season tournament and find major success as the regular season progresses. The Pacers have been getting key contributions from backup wing Aaron Nesmith this season, but he’s recently been sidelined due to a wrist injury. Nesmith is close to a return to the lineup, however, as per Scott Agness of The Fieldhouse Files with Scott Agness.

Aaron Nesmith (sore right wrist) practiced today and will be listed as questionable for Monday’s game v Portland. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) November 26, 2023

Aaron Nesmith has missed the last two games for the Pacers with the wrist injury. Prior to that, he had been enjoying a breakout season, his second with the Pacers. He joined the Pacers during the 2022 offseason when the Boston Celtics traded him as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal. He signed a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Pacers this past offseason.

In 13 games, including one start for the Pacers this season so far, Nesmith had been playing a little over 23 minutes per game. He had been averaging a career-high 10.8 points per game, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with splits of 51.5 percent shooting from the field, 45.3 percent shooting from the three point line and 66.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. His field goal percentage and three point percentage are both career highs.

The Pacers are currently 9-6 and in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Last season they began as one of the better teams in the East as well until faltering after the All-Star break.