Last season, the Indiana Pacers reconstructed the nucleus of their roster by building around Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin. Rather than being in the middle of the pack with talented players with limited upside, coach Rick Carlisle implemented a culture and system that thrived for a youthful roster like the Pacers.

In the offseason, Indiana added a myriad of players, such as Bruce Brown, Obi Toppin, and Jarace Walker, so they are primed to chase a play-in spot in the competitive Eastern Conference. Even if others may classify Indiana as an inexperienced squad when it comes to the critical juncture of the season, Carlisle still has Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, and T.J. McConnell as the veterans of the roster.

As the organization continues to search for its long term identity, there are a couple of trades they could tinker with in the next couple of months to bolster the standings of the Pacers.

Pacers receive: Pascal Siakam

Raptors receive: Buddy Hield, Daniel Theis, Jordan Nwora, 2 first-round picks

Over the past couple of weeks, Toronto Raptors' stalwart Pascal Siakam has been rumored as a legitimate target as the co-star to pair with Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana. The guard rotation of the Pacers is compressed, so it is ideal for them to search for a combo forward that can flourish on both ends of the floor. Siakam has the championship experience and selfless attitude that is perfect for a team that is striving to become a consistent force in the NBA.

From the Raptors' point of view, they have been rumored for the past several years to rebuild their franchise, and this trade gives Toronto a clear direction for their future. The players in the deal are more of salary fillers, but it is the draft assets that will be vital in their progression.

Siakam was not on a tear in 2023, so his trade value is not at its highest, so Indiana can pounce on this rare opportunity. If they wait until the trade deadline, Toronto may demand a heftier package to acquire the Cameroonian star forward.

Pacers receive: Brandon Ingram

Raptors receive: Buddy Hield, Daniel Theis, T.J. McConnell, 3-4 first round picks

Brandon Ingram was eligible for a contract extension this summer, but he and his camp have decided to wait until next year to sign his new contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. His 2022-23 campaign was not the best for Ingram, and he had a subpar performance for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup 2023, so he is banking on having an excellent production in 2023-24 to demand for a larger contract in 2024.

Since it is plausible for New Orleans to be unwilling to pay him over $200 million, they may be open to move him so Indiana must be willing to part with a plethora of their draft picks if they want an All-Star caliber player to land with the Pacers. Indiana is an unattractive option for free agents, so the only possible chance for the organization to fortify their roster is through the draft and trades.

Since the Pacers have sensational talents like Haliburton and Mathurin, their front office must be willing to go all-in on someone like Ingram because he can play the 3 or the 4 alongside the key cogs in their lineup. Furthermore, Ingram will be the No. 1 option in the clutch as the Pacers need a lethal scorer to manufacture buckets when defenses are tight.

The Pacers are an average team in the association right now but acquiring Siakam or Ingram puts them as a prime contender in the conference.