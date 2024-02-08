The 76ers and Pacers made a big Buddy Hield trade before the deadline.

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly acquiring Buddy Hield from the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of the NBA trade deadline, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Indiana will receive Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz and three second-round picks in return.

The 76ers are trying to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference despite Joel Embiid's injury absence. Philadelphia is currently in the fifth spot in the Eastern Conference, sporting a 30-20 record as of this story's writing. The 76ers believe they can still make a playoff run if they continue to tread water in the East. Philadelphia is still hopeful Embiid can play again this season, and his return could help the 76ers make a playoff run.

76ers acquire Buddy Hield from Pacers

Acquiring Hield from the Pacers adds a reliable three-point shooter to the roster. The 31-year-old is averaging 12 points per game during the 2023-24 season, and has shot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc. Although that mark is impressive, it's actually low for Hield's standards, as he has shot over 40 percent from deep during his career.

As for the Pacers, Indiana has been busy ahead of the deadline. They are looking to compete, of course, but Hield's name was frequently mentioned in trade rumors.

In addition to Morris and Korkmaz, the Pacers are getting three second-round picks. That's a decent return, but losing Hield and his shooting prowess is still far from ideal.

Nevertheless, this Pacers team expects to compete and they are currently in the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference, narrowly trailing the 76ers.