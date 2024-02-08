Pacers guard Buddy Hield is trying to remain thankful amid trade rumors linking him to a move to the 76ers.

It seemed as though the Indiana Pacers will inevitably be trading away Buddy Hield after the two sides failed to come to terms to a contract extension. With less than 24 hours to go before the trade deadline passes, Hield reportedly remains on the trade market, with the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly among the 31-year old sharpshooter's chief suitors.

There remains a possibility that Hield would remain with the Pacers in spite of his reduced role on the team. But whatever the case ends up being and whether or not the 31-year old will be staying with Indiana past the trade deadline, Hield is remaining thankful that he remains a valued asset around the league.

“One thing about me, I always thank God I have a jersey on me. You always feel appreciated because somebody wants you, and if it happens, then a new team is gonna get a Buddy that's ready to play and is excited for new opportunities. But right now, I'm here in Indiana and just taking it day by day,” Hield said, per James Boyd of The Athletic.

Indeed, Buddy Hield's skillset would always make him a valuable player for contending teams to have, even if the Pacers have decided to hand over a bigger role on the wing to the likes of Aaron Nesmith and Bennedict Mathurin. The team's desire to strike a better two-way balance has cast Hield aside, and his contract situation hasn't helped matters whatsoever.

Tyrese Haliburton may continue to go to bat for Hield, as they've been teammates from the moment he entered the league as an unproven player with the Sacramento Kings. But involvement in trade rumors carry with it a ton of factors that's beyond a player's control, and the Pacers sniper knows better than to stress over things he doesn't have a hand in.

“It's the business of basketball. We'll see what happens,” Hield added.

Buddy Hield, who is in the final year of his contract worth $19.2 million, could net the Pacers a few draft assets from the 76ers to go along with expiring contracts such as Marcus Morris Sr.'s, Nicolas Batum's, or Robert Covington's.