The team honored one of their franchise legends.

The Indiana Pacers have been been playing better recently since their loss during the in-season tournament championship. They've won five games in a row and have improved to 18-14 on the season. The Pacers suffered some bad news recently though with the passing of former legend George McGinnis. McGinnis passed away on Dec. 14 due to heart complications. For the Pacers game on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team donned special patches on their jerseys to honor McGinnis as per Tony East of Sports Illustrated.

Pacers uniform updates for tonight: -Their new jersey patch partner, Spokenote, will be on the jerseys for the first time. -A stripe with the number 30 on it to honor George McGinnis has been added. pic.twitter.com/DTUdV5Hrx1 — Tony East (@TonyREast) January 3, 2024

George McGinnis played four seasons for the Pacers from 1971-1975 back when they were still a part of the ABA. He was a two-time ABA champion in 1972 and 1973 and was named the ABA Playoffs MVP in 1973. During the 1975 ABA Western Division Semifinals, McGinnis put up the first 50-point triple double in NBA/ABA history with 51 points, 17 rebounds and ten assists.

During his time with the Pacers, McGinnis averaged 25.2 points per game, 12.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals with splits of 47 percent shooting from the field, 29 percent shooting from the three point line and 68.2 percent shooting from the free throw line.

As the ABA merged with the NBA, McGinnis would suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets before returning to the Pacers after being traded by the Nuggets for Alex English. McGinnis would play two more seasons in the NBA from 1980-1982 with the Pacers before retiring.

McGinnis is only one of four Pacers to have had their jerseys retired alongside Reggie Miller, Roger Brown and Mel Daniels. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017.