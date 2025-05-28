On Tuesday evening, the Indiana Pacers took a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference Finals series vs the New York Knicks with a comfortable Game 4 win at home. Indiana was led by star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, who scored 35 points to go along with 14 assists, ten rebounds, and zero turnovers.

One viral moment occurred during this game when ESPN personality Pat McAfee, an Indiana native, grabbed the in-arena microphone during a fourth quarter timeout and rallied the Pacers faithful during an expletive-laced rant, pointing out New York fans in the crowd like Spike Lee, Timothee Chalamet, and Ben Stiller, who drew boos from Indiana fans.

The clip quickly went viral on social media, and figures from all corners of the sports world weighed in, including former star NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

“Pat McAfee promo tonight at Pacers game was A+++. So good. Hahahaha,” wrote Gronkowski on his account on X, formerly Twitter.

Although they aren't generally a team that gets significant national media coverage, the Pacers have forced the NBA world to pay attention this year with their play during this postseason run, and McAfee has been sure to give the team plenty of love on his show, including having Haliburton on as a frequent guest.

The Pacers now sit just one win away from their first NBA Finals appearance in over two decades, and they'll have a chance to close this series out on Thursday evening in Madison Square Garden, where they've already won two games in this series.

Of course, closeout games are always the toughest to win, and the Pacers will be up against a motivated Knicks team and what is sure to be a raucous New York crowd.

Game 5 is slated to tip off on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET from Manhattan and will be carried by TNT in what could be the network's final NBA broadcast.