Tyrese Haliburton is the talk of the NBA playoffs right now as the Indiana Pacers are a win away from advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000. The Pacers have three world titles, but that was in the ABA during the 1970s.

Haliburton and the Pacers are on the verge of their very first NBA Title.

Boston Celtics fanatic Bill Simmons and NBA insider Zach Lowe discussed Haliburton and the huge Game 4 win over the New York Knicks on the latest episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast. Lowe brought up the idea that Haliburton might be a Top 10 player in the NBA after his incredible performance on the national stage.

“They (Pacers) might have a top ten player,” Lowe said to Simmons. “I mean, Tyrese Haliburton is this good. This was his masterpiece. He has had other great games, not with stakes like this.”

The point guard had 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists with zero turnovers. Not turning the ball over against a very physical Knicks' defense is the most impressive part of the outing. Haliburton is very protective of the ball, and not turning it over is a huge part of his game.

Simmons' response to Lowe pretty much sums up their agreement.

“I’m with you. When Ryen and I talked about it on Sunday, I did not think he was a Top 10 player, I think he needed to add a little to the resume. This is the kind of game where he surged into the discussion. Like that overrated thing came out, and that was stupid, but I do feel like that was the perception of some people. They didn’t see him as good as how he actually was. Now that’s over, the overrated thing is done, and he’s in that group somewhere.”

Voting for the most overrated player award is one of the stupidest things the new-aged media has done. How in anyone's right mind could they imagine Haliburton as overrated? Remember when former Knicks' player, Wally Szczerbiak, said that Haliburton was a “wanna be all-star and a fake all-star” a few years ago?

All Haliburton has done is prove every doubter wrong. Whether he is a Top 10 player or not won't matter until this postseason is over. But if Simmons and Lowe believe he is close and in the conversation among the top point guards in the NBA, then you are on the right track.