May 28, 2025 at 7:48 AM ET

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has entered elite company. With Indiana’s 130-121 Game 4 win over the New York Knicks, Carlisle now holds 82 career playoff victories. That places him tenth all-time among NBA coaches, on a list led by legends like Phil Jackson. Among active coaches, only Milwaukee's Doc Rivers, Miami’s Erik Spoelstra, and Golden State’s Steve Kerr stand alongside him.

Congrats to Rick Carlisle of the @Pacers for moving into 10th on the all-time playoff COACHING WINS list! #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google pic.twitter.com/yclgF34Lyz — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Importantly, Carlisle’s achievement is no small feat. Across all the teams he has coached, the Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks, he has recorded at least 10 postseason wins. Notably, his résumé even includes an NBA Championship with the Mavericks. Just last season, he impressively guided the Pacers to a conference finals appearance.

This postseason, Carlisle and the Pacers have racked up 11 wins. As a result, they now sit just one victory away from reaching the NBA Finals. Holding a 3-1 series lead, they can clinch the series in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden.

After their Game 3 meltdown, where they blew a 20-point lead, the Pacers bounced back impressively. In Game 4, they showed both grit and firepower, led by All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton delivered a dazzling triple-double with 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 15 assists in 38 minutes.

Remarkably, Haliburton made NBA history by recording 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and no turnovers in the first quarter alone. He shot 4-of-5 from the field, 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, and 4-of-4 from the line, a feat never before accomplished.

Additionally, Pascal Siakam added 30 points, while Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner chipped in 16 and 13, respectively. Off the bench, Bennedict Mathurin ignited the offense with 20 points on 5-of-8 shooting in just 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Knicks fought hard. Their starters combined for 100 points, with Jalen Brunson scoring 31 and Karl-Anthony Towns adding 24. However, late in the game, Towns suffered an apparent knee injury, deepening the challenge for head coach Tom Thibodeau. Consequently, Towns’ availability will be crucial as the Knicks now face a mountain to climb for an NBA Finals berth.

Looking ahead, Carlisle is just one win away from setting a date with destiny. While he has already joined an elite circle of coaches, the only question left is: Can Carlisle lead the Pacers to the promised land?