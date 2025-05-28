Tyrese Haliburton showed the world why he must be considered a superstar player with the way he led the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 victory against the New York Knicks in Game 5 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Finals. Haliburton put up 32 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists in an all-out masterclass without turning the ball over — showing why he's the heir apparent to the Point God moniker.

The Pacers have always taken after Haliburton's basketball identity; he is an unselfish leader, a man who wants to exchange good looks for great shots, and he plays with so much joy and pace that everyone around him is empowered as well. But this incredible game he had in Game 4 may be the best all-around game of his career yet considering the stakes — and there may be a huge reason for that.

In his postgame interview with TNT's Allie LaForce, the Pacers star credited his father's return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse — his dad's first game in attendance since Game 5 of the Pacers' first-round triumph over the Milwaukee Bucks — for his epic performance.

“I'm glad pops is in the building. Makes it that much more sweet. Yeah, he had a little bit to do with it,” Haliburton said.

Haliburton has been on the receiving end of some jeers from pundits over the years. Some have called him a “wannabe All-Star” or some have questioned his superstar status, while a few of his peers consider him the most “overrated” player in the NBA. But the Pacers star is simply letting his game do the talking, and these are the results.

It's also a testament to the focus Haliburton has on the game that he hasn't allowed his dad's “exile” from games due to his altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo affect the way he has performed. And now, the Pacers are only one win away from a trip to the NBA Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers' “good mom”, makes dad proud

Tyrese Haliburton has prided himself on being a “good mom” for the Pacers, and in turn, he continues to make his dad proud. A 32-point, 13-rebound, 15-assist performance with zero turnovers in the Eastern Conference Finals is quite the major feat, and now, Indiana has one foot in the NBA Finals door.

Haliburton's dad, John, is clearly proud of his son not just as a basketball player, but as a person. What else would explain the decision to go up and confront Antetokounmpo face to face on that fateful day? He may have gone overboard during that time, but the Pacers seem to feed off that kind of energy anyway.