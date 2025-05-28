Tyrese Haliburton had a point to prove, and Game 4 became his proving ground. After a frustrating Game 3 that left him feeling responsible for the loss, the Indiana Pacers star returned with fire in his eyes against the New York Knicks. The result was a triple-double with zero turnovers, a statement performance that powered the Pacers to a 116-103 win and evened the Eastern Conference Finals at two games each, per IndyStar. It was the kind of night that could only be described as electric, and Haliburton admitted there was an extra source of motivation in the building: WWE legend Triple H.

“That was fire,” Haliburton said with a grin, describing what it meant to see the wrestling icon courtside.

Haliburton led the team in scoring and assists in Game 3, but that did not stop him from taking the blame. The Pacers blew a 20-point lead, managed only 42 points in the second half, and lost all control of the pace. Haliburton, known for his ability to push the tempo and orchestrate the offense, felt he had not done enough to keep the team moving.

“I thought I let the team down,” he said. “I felt like I could’ve been so much better.”

He made good on that promise in Game 4.

Redemption at Home

With 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 12 assists, Haliburton not only filled the box score but also reestablished his grip on the game. The Pacers moved the ball, ran in transition, and executed with precision. More than anything, they followed the rhythm that Haliburton set. He brought the energy, and the rest followed.

Adding to the night's emotion was the return of Haliburton's father, John, who had been banned from the arena after a confrontation with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Round 1. His presence brought joy, but Tyrese could not resist teasing the moment.

“We were saying ‘Free Pops,’ but Pops was living good. He’s just fine,” Haliburton said. “I was happy he was in the building. Obviously, Triple H was in the building. I’m not gonna say it was more special, but Triple H being in the building was pretty fire too.”

Between family and fanfare, Tyrese Haliburton found the fuel he needed. The Pacers are now just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time in 24 years, and their leader is clearly locked in.