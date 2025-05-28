Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton delivered a historic performance in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals, propelling his team to a 130-121 win over the New York Knicks and putting Indiana one win away from its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

Haliburton finished the night with 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds and four steals while shooting 11-of-23 from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. He also posted a game-high plus-minus of +16 in 40 minutes of action. But it wasn’t just the traditional stat line that turned heads.

According to Todd Whitehead of Synergy Basketball, Haliburton’s performance reached a statistical tier typically reserved for elite NFL quarterbacks. Whitehead noted that, based on a basketball-to-football statistical conversion, Haliburton effectively completed 77 “passes” and totaled 444 yards of offensive output in Game 4. Among NFL quarterbacks who have thrown for at least 440 yards in a playoff game without an interception, Haliburton's Game 4 ranks third all time. Only Tom Brady (505 yards on 48 passes) and Drew Brees (466 yards on 43 passes) have posted better passing lines in NFL postseason history.

Tyrese Haliburton threw 77 passes for 444 yards last night – without a single interception. pic.twitter.com/JML07rTU1d — Todd Whitehead (@CrumpledJumper) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton’s Game 4 brilliance pushes Pacers to brink of Finals and draws elite-level QB comparisons

Article Continues Below

The rare statistical feat underscores the level of efficiency and playmaking Haliburton brought to the floor during a pivotal playoff game. His triple-double not only helped secure Indiana’s third straight win of the series, but also solidified his standing as one of the postseason’s most impactful players.

Indiana now holds a 3-1 series lead over New York and will look to close out the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. Game 5 is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT.

Should the Pacers advance, it would mark their first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years. They are likely to face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who currently lead the Western Conference Finals 3-1 over the Minnesota Timberwolves and can clinch their spot with a win on Wednesday.

Haliburton’s Game 4 performance not only drew comparisons to the best of the NFL but also continued a postseason run marked by poise, court vision and clutch execution. With Indiana just one win away from the league’s biggest stage, Haliburton’s name is being mentioned alongside all-time greats in more ways than one.