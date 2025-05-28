The Indiana Pacers are one game away from making it to the NBA Finals afte defeating the New York Knicks 130-121 in Game 4. After letting Game 3 slip out of their hands in the final minutes, they made sure to keep their foot on the gas this time around, and they were able to close things out the right way.

Tyrese Haliburton stepped up for the Pacers and finished with a 30-point triple-double to give the Pacers a 3-1 lead in the series. They may have had some good luck in the crowd as well, with the New York firefighter in the stands who was harassed after a game in New York.

Haliburton and the Pacers gave him the VIP treatment on his first time in Indianapolis, and the point guard gave him a touching message on a jersey that was given to him.

“To my Dawg Hans. You an Indy legend don't ever forget it,” Haliburton wrote on the jersey.

It was probably one of the best games that Perez has been to, and it probably made it even better than Haliburton had one of the best games of his career. Now, the hope for Perez and Pacers fans is that they can close the series out in New York.

Pacers one game away from advancing to NBA Finals

Article Continues Below
Related Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shouts during the second quarter against the New York Knicks during game three of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Rick Carlisle enters Phil Jackson territory in Game 4 win vs. KnicksYasmin Edañol ·
Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) runs up court after making consecutive three point baskets against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam gives honest take on Karl-Anthony Towns after Game 4 winJosh Davis ·
Featured image Pascal Siakam
Pacers’ Pascal Siakam talks ‘team’ identity that earned Pacers 3-1 lead over KnicksDylan Fine ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots a three point basket over New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the third quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton jokes about ‘making up stats’ after epic Game 4Troy Finnegan ·
Featured image Tyrese Haliburton
Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle shrugs off Tyrese Haliburton’s historic Game 4Dylan Fine ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and his dad celebrate the win
Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton credits dad’s return for historic Game 4 vs. KnicksJedd Pagaduan ·

It was a back-and-forth game between both teams, but in the end, the Pacers executed down the stretch and started to pull away from the Knicks. It was Haliburton who did it all for the Pacers, and he finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and four steals with no turnovers.

With that statline, he became the first player ever to record 30+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 0 turnovers in a playoff game.

“We making up stats at some point to make me look better,” Haliburton said after the game. “I think I'm just trying to play the right way. I just want to impact winning. I've told you guys that for the last two years. After my third year, getting the big contract and now having to step into a new role, for me it was about how can I impact winning.”

The Pacers are surprising a lot of people right now, but they've been playing some of the best basketball in the postseason so far. It's not just one player who has been doing it all for them, but it's been a team effort, and now they're one step closer to a finals appearance.