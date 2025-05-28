The Indiana Pacers are one game away from making it to the NBA Finals afte defeating the New York Knicks 130-121 in Game 4. After letting Game 3 slip out of their hands in the final minutes, they made sure to keep their foot on the gas this time around, and they were able to close things out the right way.

Tyrese Haliburton stepped up for the Pacers and finished with a 30-point triple-double to give the Pacers a 3-1 lead in the series. They may have had some good luck in the crowd as well, with the New York firefighter in the stands who was harassed after a game in New York.

Haliburton and the Pacers gave him the VIP treatment on his first time in Indianapolis, and the point guard gave him a touching message on a jersey that was given to him.

“To my Dawg Hans. You an Indy legend don't ever forget it,” Haliburton wrote on the jersey.

It was probably one of the best games that Perez has been to, and it probably made it even better than Haliburton had one of the best games of his career. Now, the hope for Perez and Pacers fans is that they can close the series out in New York.

Pacers one game away from advancing to NBA Finals

Article Continues Below

It was a back-and-forth game between both teams, but in the end, the Pacers executed down the stretch and started to pull away from the Knicks. It was Haliburton who did it all for the Pacers, and he finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds, 15 assists, and four steals with no turnovers.

With that statline, he became the first player ever to record 30+ points, 15+ assists, 10+ rebounds, and 0 turnovers in a playoff game.

“We making up stats at some point to make me look better,” Haliburton said after the game. “I think I'm just trying to play the right way. I just want to impact winning. I've told you guys that for the last two years. After my third year, getting the big contract and now having to step into a new role, for me it was about how can I impact winning.”

The Pacers are surprising a lot of people right now, but they've been playing some of the best basketball in the postseason so far. It's not just one player who has been doing it all for them, but it's been a team effort, and now they're one step closer to a finals appearance.