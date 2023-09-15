Retiring player jerseys has been a long-followed tradition in the NBA to honor an individual's contribution to the team. However, at times many players don't get the same respect from former teams for their contribution, and that seems to be the case with former Indiana Pacers big man Jermaine O'Neal.

Recently, O'Neal took exception when the Indiana Pacers allowed Buddy Hield to spot the Pacers' No. 7 jersey which was the number of the 6x all-star. Jermaine O'Neal took a dig at his former team on Instagram where he remarked:

“I love Buddy and the work that he puts in. My statement has nothing to do with him. It is disappointing to watch teams every year recognize and celebrate the players who have been the franchise's very best players on and off the court but yet the Pacers don't. It's been confusing and disappointing to say the least!!”

It is sad to see O'Neal's relationship with the Pacers taking a hit with the former upsets with the team allowing his jersey number on the court.

In his 18-year tenure with the NBA, the six-time All-Star has put up some incredible numbers playing for the Portland Trailblazers, Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, and Golden State Warriors. Jermaine O'Neal averaged 13.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 1.8 blocks per game. He is among a select few NBA players who have more than 10,000 points and 5,000 rebounds.

Furthermore, O'Neal made the All-NBA second and third teams and won the NBA Most Improved Player of the Year award in 2002. Jermaine O'Neal's resume warrants his jersey number retired with the Indiana Pacers where he spent his prime years. With him taking a dig, it will be interesting to see if the Pacers give him the recognition that he deserves in the form of a jersey retirement.